Vivo V30e to launch in India soon: Design, camera features and more details revealed

In the latest development, Vivo has officially confirmed the impending launch of the Vivo V30e in India. The revelation follows our earlier exclusive report on the upcoming smartphone. While the exact launch date remains undisclosed, Vivo has unveiled a dedicated microsite on its official website, shedding light on some of the device's crucial hardware specifications and design elements. This launch marks a new addition to the existing Vivo V30 series, which includes the Vivo V30 and V30 Pro models.

Design and Colour Options

The microsite showcases the Vivo V30e's distinctive gem-cut design, aiming to imbue a sense of luxury into its aesthetics. The handset will be available in two elegant colour variants: Velvet Red and Silk Blue. Featuring a circular camera module positioned slightly towards the left, the device boasts dual cameras accompanied by an LED flash. Engravings within the module reveal the presence of 'Aura Light' and '2x portrait' features. Notably, the handset sports a curved display and a back panel with subtle curvature at the edges. The right edge houses the volume rocker and power buttons for convenient access.

Camera and Battery Specifications

Vivo has confirmed that the V30e will sport a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera, offering users access to professional portrait mode with a 50mm prime focal length. Additionally, the device is anticipated to feature a 50MP front camera with autofocus capabilities, catering to high-quality selfies and video calls. Noteworthy is the claim that the Vivo V30e will be the slimmest phone equipped with a massive 5,500mAh battery, promising a lifespan of four years. Moreover, the smartphone is rumoured to incorporate an OIS-enabled Sony IMX882 sensor.

Performance and Software

According to reports, the Vivo V30e will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, paired with an Adreno 710 GPU and 8GB of RAM. The device is expected to run on Android 14 with the FunTouchOS skin layered on top. Further insights into the smartphone's features and capabilities are anticipated to surface in the coming days.

With the official confirmation of the Vivo V30e's impending launch in India, smartphone enthusiasts can look forward to exploring its noteworthy features and elegant design. Stay tuned for more updates as Vivo unveils further details about this upcoming addition to its product lineup.