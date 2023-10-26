Icon

Vivo X100 tipped to become world’s first phone featuring LPDDR5T RAM

Vivo’s next smartphone, the X100 series could pack serious power under the hood, becoming the world’s first smartphone to feature LPDDR5T RAM.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 26 2023, 11:28 IST
Vivo X100 is tipped to launch in early November as per reports. (Representative Image) (Vivo)

Smartphone technology is rapidly evolving with each passing day and it is not surprising that the need to offer state-of-the-art hardware drives a healthy competition between the world's top smartphone makers. Aiming to gain an upper hand in the smartphone race, Vivo is tipped to launch the world's first smartphone featuring LPDDR5T RAM, an upgrade on the LPDDR5X RAM which we see in top flagship smartphones today. The smartphone, Vivo X100 series, could pack serious power under the hood, leaks claim. Let us take a closer look.

World's first LPDDR5T phone

According to a post by seasoned tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, Vivo is planning to launch its next flagship smartphone, the X100 series with LPDDR5T RAM. Moreover, the Vivo X100 Pro Plus could reportedly get another power boost with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 under the hood. The report further claims that the LPDDR5T RAM might offer a 13 percent power boost from its previous model, which could slingshot it to the top of the list of smartphones with the fastest and most powerful RAM.

The RAM might be supplied by the world's second-largest dynamic random access memory chip maker SK Hynix. Despite the smartphone reportedly featuring Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the report claims that SK Hynix has stated that the LPDDR5T RAM has been optimized for MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Therefore, the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro might feature Dimensity 9300 SoC, LPDDR5T RAM as well as UFS 4.0 storage.

Vivo X100 series: Details

Vivo is expected to launch three new smartphones - Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro, and Vivo X100 Pro+. The X100 Pro will reportedly boast the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset coupled with a Unisoc V8821 chip that will manage satellite connectivity. However, the Vivo X100 Pro+ may feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. All 3 devices could feature LPDDR5T RAM.

Digital Chat Station has also hinted at the possible launch timeline of the smartphone. As per the claims, Vivo could launch the X100 series in early November, shortly after iQOO rolls out its 12 series.

Note that all the information is based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt until there is official confirmation from Vivo.

First Published Date: 26 Oct, 10:47 IST
