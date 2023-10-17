Icon

WhatsApp announces passkeys for Android users; Know all about it

Taking steps towards a password-less future, WhatsApp has announced that it is rolling out Passkey support for Android users.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 17 2023, 11:21 IST
Icon
WhatsApp
Passkeys will allow WhatsApp users to sign into accounts without passwords. (Bloomberg)
WhatsApp
Passkeys will allow WhatsApp users to sign into accounts without passwords. (Bloomberg)

WhatsApp is the world's most popular instant messaging platform with 2 billion active users. Since its debut in November 2009, the platform has undergone a myriad of changes, bringing new features that have changed the messaging experience, ultimately replacing traditional SMS as the primary form of text messaging. Over the years, it has become kind of a one-stop-shop, offering text messaging, voice calling, video calling and even business and payment facilities. Since it has such a massive user base, protecting their data and privacy is crucial, for which there is end-to-end encryption on the platform. Now, it is rolling out another security feature that allows users to log in via passkeys.

Passkeys on WhatsApp

In an X post, the official account of WhatsApp announced that the platform is rolling out the ability to log in to the app via passkey instead of traditional 2-factor authentication. Their accounts can be accessed via face unlock, fingerprint authentication, or even PIN. This development comes just a week after Google encouraged its users to adopt passkeys, enabling password-less login.

For the unaware, Passkeys can be considered a replacement for passwords which allow users to sign into supported websites and apps through biometric authentication or facial recognition. These are FIDO credentials that are stored on the device itself and not any server, thus, potentially reducing the chances of it getting leaked online.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

This feature was first leaked by WABetaInfo in August in the Beta version of WhatsApp. A hidden passkey setup menu was discovered which stated, “You can now use your fingerprint, face, or screen lock to verify if it's you with a passkey.”

WhatsApp has announced that this feature is initially being rolled out to Android users in the coming weeks and months. “Android users can easily and securely log back in with passkeys only your face, fingerprint, or pin unlocks your WhatsApp account”, the post said.

Passkeys on iPhone

WhatsApp is not the only platform that is moving towards a password-less future. At its WWDC event in June last year, Apple also unveiled its Passkeys. Users can create passkeys for each website by using Face ID or Touch ID which will be securely synced across Apple devices, including Apple TV.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Oct, 11:20 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News WhatsApp announces passkeys for Android users; Know all about it
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 5 update pointing to GTA 6 release? Check where desperate fans are looking for new signs
Game developers
Stop the schadenfreude over bloated tech layoffs
Minecraft 3D sandbox game
300-million mark! Minecraft adds to record as best-selling game ever
Roblox
When a man used Roblox game for a horrific crime; protect your child, here are 5 tips
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: Forget leaks, just check out what this analyst said
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon