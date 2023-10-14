Moto E15 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Moto E15 Moto E15 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 8,999 in India with 16 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Unisoc T612 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.

Key Specs
Price ₹8,999 (speculated)
Internal Memory 64 GB
Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
Processor Unisoc T612
Rear Camera 16 MP + 5 MP
Front Camera 12 MP
Battery 6000 mAh
Operating System Android v12
RAM 4 GB

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Moto E15 Price in India
The starting price for the Moto E15 in India is Rs. 8,999. This is the Moto E15 base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.
Moto E15 (4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage)

Moto E15 Full Specifications Key Specs Processor Unisoc T612

Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

Battery 6000 mAh

Front Camera 12 MP

Rear Camera 16 MP + 5 MP Battery Removable No

USB Type-C No

Capacity 6000 mAh

Type Li-Polymer Camera Resolution 12 MP, Primary Camera

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Image Resolution 4616 x 3464 Pixels

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Settings Exposure compensation

Camera Setup Single Display Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch

Display Type IPS LCD

Screen Size 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 263 ppi General Operating System Android v12

Launch Date December 21, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand Moto Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

VoLTE Yes

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano Performance Fabrication 12 nm

RAM 4 GB

Graphics Mali-G57

Architecture 64 bit

CPU Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Chipset Unisoc T612 Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Fingerprint Sensor No Storage Internal Memory 64 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

