9 best deals - Smartwatches under 50000: Apple, to Amazfit, here is a guide to your next tech companion

9 best deals - Smartwatches under 50000: Explore the latest smartwatch offerings that seamlessly blend style with cutting-edge technology, all under the threshold of Rs. 50,000. From Apple to Garmin, discover the perfect balance of design and functionality.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jan 05 2024, 16:25 IST
Smartwatches under 50000: Stay connected, track your health, and embrace cutting-edge features with these top-notch smartwatches from Apple, Garmin, Amazfit, and Fossil.
Smartwatches under 50000: Stay connected, track your health, and embrace cutting-edge features with these top-notch smartwatches from Apple, Garmin, Amazfit, and Fossil. (Representative image) (unsplash)

9 best deals - Smartwatches under 50000: In the ever-evolving world of smartwatches, consumers are faced with an abundance of choices, from affordable to premium. Each brand brings its unique features and capabilities to the table, catering to diverse preferences and needs. This smartwatch guide will delve into the distinctive characteristics of five top-notch smartwatches, including the Apple Watch Series 9, Garmin Venu Sq Music, Amazfit T-Rex Ultra, Fossil Gen 4 Sloane, and Garmin Forerunner 245 Music.

Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band M/L. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant
(185)
₹54,900
Buy now
Garmin Venu Sq Music, GPS Smartwatch with Bright Touchscreen Display, Features Music and Up to 6 Days of Battery Life, Slate Carbon-Fiber Venu, (Black), Bluetooth
(325)
Get price
icon1% OFF
Fossil Gen 4 Sloane Stainless Steel Touchscreen Women's Smartwatch with Heart Rate, GPS, Music Storage and Smartphone Notifications - FTW6050 (40mm, Black)
(112)
₹21,654 ₹21,995
Buy now
icon27% OFF
Garmin Forerunner 245 Music, GPS Running Smartwatch with Music and Advanced Dynamics, Aqua
(765)
₹53,232 ₹73,232
Buy now
icon26% OFF
Garmin Venu 2S, Smaller-Sized GPS Smartwatch with Advanced Health Monitoring and Fitness Features, Light Gold Bezel with Tan Case and Silicone Band, (010-02429-71)
(384)
₹103,008 ₹140,008
Buy now
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40 mm] Smart Watch w/Midnight Aluminium Case & Midnight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display, Water Resistant
(2,156)
₹29,900
Buy now
icon23% OFF
Garmin vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch, 1.2 inch (Black and Stainless)
(11,793)
₹38,542 ₹50,542
Buy now
Garmin Forerunner 265 Music GPS Running Smartwatch,Amoled Touchscreen, Battery Upto 13 Days, HRV Status & Advanced Sleep Monitoring, SPO2,Morning Report, Track Running, Cross Training with Aqua Band
(7)
₹50,490
Buy now

1. Apple Watch Series 9: Your Essential Companion for a Healthy Life

The Apple Watch Series 9 boasts a powerful S9 chip that enables a super-bright display and introduces a novel, touch-free interaction method. With advanced health features, such as blood oxygen monitoring, ECG capabilities, and sleep tracking, this smartwatch takes comprehensive care of your well-being. The device is carbon neutral when paired with an aluminum case and the latest Sport Loop. The Workout app, redesigned apps in watchOS, and innovative safety features like Fall Detection and Crash Detection further enhance its appeal.

Best FeaturesDescription
S9 Chip with Super-Bright DisplayEmpowers a vibrant display and introduces a new touchless interaction method, enhancing user experience.
Advanced Health FeaturesMonitors blood oxygen levels, ECG capabilities, sleep stages, temperature sensing, and emotional awareness for well-being.
Carbon Neutral DesignThe aluminum model with the Sport Loop is carbon neutral, showcasing Apple's commitment to environmental sustainability.

 

2. Garmin Venu Sq Music: The Music Enthusiast's Smartwatch

The second one on this list of smartwatches under 50000 is the Garmin Venu Sq Music. Those who want to leave their phones behind during workouts, the Garmin Venu Sq Music is an ideal choice. Preloaded with over 20 sports apps, it includes features for planning workouts, even for activities like yoga and Pilates. The carbon-fiber build ensures durability, and the bright color display, coupled with a commendable 6-day battery life, makes it a compelling option. It's a perfect companion for music lovers who can store their favorite playlists directly on the watch.

Best FeaturesDescription
Music on the GoStores and plays your favorite music and playlists directly on the watch, eliminating the need to carry your phone.
Versatile Sports AppsOffers over 20 preloaded sports apps, including running, walking, biking, golf, and more, catering to various activities.
Long Battery LifeBoasts up to 6 days of battery life, ensuring extended use between charges, and features a bright color display.

3. Amazfit T-Rex Ultra: Rugged Design for Outdoor Enthusiasts

The third smartwatch on this 9 best deals list is Amazfit T-Rex Ultra. It stands out with its stainless steel and mud-resistant design, built to withstand extreme conditions. With 30M freediving support and dual-band GPS for precise navigation, it's the ultimate outdoor smartwatch. The watch operates in ultra-low temperatures of -30℃ and offers an impressive 20-day battery life. This rugged smartwatch is tailored for adventurers who need durability and functionality in challenging environments.

Best FeaturesDescription
Stainless Steel & Mud-resistant DesignBuilt with robust 316L stainless steel, mud-resistant structure, and a bright AMOLED display for durability and clarity.
30M Freediving SupportSupports freediving up to 30 meters, making it suitable for various water activities, and withstands water pressure up to 100 meters.
Dual-band GPS & Route NavigationUtilizes L1 and L5 signals for precise dual-band GPS positioning and supports six satellite systems for global coverage.

4. Fossil Gen 4 Sloane: A Stylish and Functional Smartwatch for Women

Fossil Gen 4 Sloane is a sleek, stainless steel touchscreen smartwatch designed for women. Powered with Wear OS by Google, it seamlessly integrates with both iPhones and Android phones. Offering features like heart rate and activity tracking, built-in GPS, and Google Assistant, it combines classic design with modern tech. With an estimated 24-hour battery life and various customization options, it caters to the style-conscious yet tech-savvy woman.

Best FeaturesDescription
Wear OS by Google CompatibilityPowered by Wear OS, compatible with both iPhone and Android phones, offering a wide range of features and third-party app support.
Stylish Design with TouchscreenFeatures a classic stainless steel design with touchscreen functionality, allowing users to customize watch faces and access various apps.
Fitness Tracking and NotificationsMonitors heart rate, tracks activities, provides notifications, controls music, and supports Google Pay for convenient transactions.
5. Garmin Forerunner 245 Music: Tailored for Running Enthusiasts

On the fifth spot on this list of 9 best deals on smartwatches under 50000 is the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music. It has been specifically designed for runners, the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music syncs with music streaming services and evaluates your training status. It offers advanced running dynamics and provides safety features such as built-in incident detection. With a battery life of up to 7 days in smartwatch mode and 6 hours in GPS mode with music, it's a reliable companion for runners who want detailed metrics and safety features.

Best FeaturesDescription
Music Streaming SyncSyncs with music streaming services like Spotify, allowing users to store and play favorite songs directly from the watch.
Advanced Running DynamicsProvides detailed running metrics, including ground contact time balance, stride length, vertical ratio, and more.
Safety and Tracking FeaturesIncorporates built-in incident detection for safety, making it easy to share your location, enhancing personal security during activities.

6. Garmin Venu 2S: Stylish and Health-Focused

The Garmin Venu 2S is a stylish smartwatch with a bright AMOLED display, available in two colors. It excels in health monitoring, featuring health snapshot, Body Battery energy levels, sleep score, and more. While it's intended as an estimation tool rather than a medical device, it offers insights into your well-being. This watch combines style and functionality for users looking for a balance between fashion and health tracking.

Best FeaturesDescription
Stylish Design with AMOLED DisplayAvailable in two colors, features a bright AMOLED display, and offers extensive health monitoring features for a personalized experience.
Health Monitoring and InsightsMonitors health metrics like Body Battery energy levels, sleep score, fitness age, stress tracking, providing in-depth insights for better well-being.
Cellular ConnectivityOffers cellular connectivity, allowing users to send texts, make calls, stream music, and stay connected without the need for an iPhone nearby.

7. Apple Watch SE: Essential Features at a Great Value

On the seventh spot in this 9 best deals is Apple Watch SE. It packs essential features to keep you motivated, active, and connected. With a focus on health and safety, it includes Crash Detection, Fall Detection, and Emergency SOS. The Smart Stack and redesigned apps in watchOS 10 provide a seamless user experience. Cellular connectivity allows you to stay connected even without your iPhone nearby, and it's compatible with other Apple devices.

Best FeaturesDescription
Value for MoneyCombines essential features, including Crash Detection, enhanced workout metrics, and a redesigned interface, making it a cost-effective choice.
Carbon Neutral DesignThe Sport Loop variant is carbon neutral, aligning with Apple's commitment to sustainability and reducing environmental impact.
Cellular ConnectivitySupports cellular connectivity, enabling users to stay connected in more places, make calls, send texts, and stream music without an iPhone nearby.

8. Garmin Vivoactive 3: Feature-Rich Fitness Smartwatch

On the eighth spot on this list of smartwatches under 50000 is the Garmin Vivoactive 3. It is a fitness-centric smartwatch that supports Garmin Pay for mobile payments. With more than 15 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, it monitors fitness levels with Vo2 max and stress tracking. The watch also offers smart notifications, live track, and customizable watch faces, making it a versatile choice for fitness enthusiasts.

Best FeaturesDescription
Garmin PayFeatures Garmin Pay for convenient mobile payments directly from the watch, providing a seamless and efficient payment solution.
Diverse Preloaded GPS AppsOffers more than 15 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, covering a wide range of activities from running and swimming to yoga.
Fitness Monitoring and Stress TrackingMonitors fitness levels with Vo2 max and fitness age estimates, while also providing stress tracking and other connected features.

9. Garmin Forerunner 265S Music: Brilliance in Running Smartwatches

This Garmin Forerunner model with an AMOLED display is tailored for brilliant training and it is the last one on this list of 10 best deals. With up to 13 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and features like a race widget, personalized workouts, and training readiness score, it's a comprehensive solution for runners. Available in two sizes, it accommodates different wrist sizes and preferences.

Best FeaturesDescription
AMOLED DisplayEquipped with a vibrant AMOLED display for brilliant visuals, enhancing the user interface and readability in various lighting conditions.
Long Battery LifeBoasts up to 13 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, ensuring extended usage without frequent recharging.
Advanced Training FeaturesProvides features like Race Widget, personalized daily suggested workouts, training readiness score, catering to runners and fitness enthusiasts.

In conclusion, the smartwatch market caters to a wide array of preferences, from health and fitness enthusiasts to outdoor adventurers and style-conscious users. Each smartwatch reviewed here has its unique strengths, offering a range of features to meet the diverse needs of consumers. Whether you prioritize health monitoring, music on the go, outdoor durability, or stylish design, there's a smartwatch that suits your lifestyle and preferences.

If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

First Published Date: 05 Jan, 16:23 IST
