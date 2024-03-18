Lootere OTT release: Know when and where to watch this action drama web series online

Lootere OTT release: Hansal Mehta is back with another action drama series which covers the real-life event of ship hijacking. Mehta is known for several OTT web series hits such as Scoop, Scam 1992, and more. Now the new web series Lootere will soon be made available on the OTT platform in the coming days so you can watch this spine-chilling crime drama from the comfort of your home. The Lootere OTT release date has already been announced with the official trailer so you can take a sneak peek of what is going to happen in the new web series. Check out more details about Lootere.

Lootere OTT release: Cast, plot, and more

Lootere is a crime and action drama web series which unveils the real-life event of a ship hijack that took place in Somalian waters. The web series features Rajat Kapoor, Vivek Gomber, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Aamir Ali in pivotal roles. The series was originally directed by Jai Mehta and produced by Shailesh R Singh.

Also read: Upcoming OTT releases this week

The plot of the film revolves around how the Indian cargo ship gets hijacked by the sea criminals and how the crew struggles for survival of the each ship member. While the horrors of the hijacker will grab your attention, but is expected to keep you glued to your devices until you finish the series by binge-watching all the episodes. The good news is that the Lootere OTT release date is out you can watch the web series online in the coming days. Check out when and where to watch Lootere online.

Lootere OTT release: When and where to watch the series online

The Lootere OTT release is scheduled for March 22, 2024, on Disney +Hotstar. You can watch the web series from the comfort of your home. However, note that you will have to opt for the monthly or quarterly subscription plan for the OTT platform to stream the series without any problem. Add the new Hansal Mehta web series to this week's watchlist.

Also read: HanuMan OTT release

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!