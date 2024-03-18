 Lootere OTT release: Know when and where to watch this action drama web series online | How-to
Home How To Lootere OTT release: Know when and where to watch this action drama web series online

Lootere OTT release: Know when and where to watch this action drama web series online

Lootere OTT release: Know about Hansal Mehta’s new action drama web series Lootere. Check its OTT release date and where to stream online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 18 2024, 12:17 IST
Icon
Lootere OTT release
Know all about the Lootere OTT release. (Disney+Hotstar/YouTube)
Lootere OTT release
Know all about the Lootere OTT release. (Disney+Hotstar/YouTube)

Lootere OTT release: Hansal Mehta is back with another action drama series which covers the real-life event of ship hijacking. Mehta is known for several OTT web series hits such as Scoop, Scam 1992, and more. Now the new web series Lootere will soon be made available on the OTT platform in the coming days so you can watch this spine-chilling crime drama from the comfort of your home. The Lootere OTT release date has already been announced with the official trailer so you can take a sneak peek of what is going to happen in the new web series. Check out more details about Lootere.

Lootere OTT release: Cast, plot, and more

Lootere is a crime and action drama web series which unveils the real-life event of a ship hijack that took place in Somalian waters. The web series features Rajat Kapoor, Vivek Gomber, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Aamir Ali in pivotal roles. The series was originally directed by Jai Mehta and produced by Shailesh R Singh.

Also read: Upcoming OTT releases this week

The plot of the film revolves around how the Indian cargo ship gets hijacked by the sea criminals and how the crew struggles for survival of the each ship member. While the horrors of the hijacker will grab your attention, but is expected to keep you glued to your devices until you finish the series by binge-watching all the episodes. The good news is that the Lootere OTT release date is out you can watch the web series online in the coming days. Check out when and where to watch Lootere online.

Lootere OTT release: When and where to watch the series online

The Lootere OTT release is scheduled for March 22, 2024, on Disney +Hotstar. You can watch the web series from the comfort of your home. However, note that you will have to opt for the monthly or quarterly subscription plan for the OTT platform to stream the series without any problem. Add the new Hansal Mehta web series to this week's watchlist.

Also read: HanuMan OTT release

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Mar, 12:17 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 game on upcoming Sony PS5 Pro expected to beat rivals hollow! Know why here
GTA 6
Florida Joker does U-turn, renews feud with Rockstar Games over GTA 6 trailer likeness
LinkedIn Gaming
LinkedIn gaming? Microsoft-owned platform looks to spark new interactions and engagement
GTA Online
GTA Online: Double rewards await in Cluckin Bell Farm Raid Setup Missions this week
GTA 6
GTA 6: Compact storyline, expansive world - the upcoming game may well go beyond the narrative

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets