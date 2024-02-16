Cheapest gaming laptops: 10 budget-friendly options under 60000

Laptops specifically made for gaming have traditionally been seen as an expensive luxury, out of reach for many. However, the landscape is changing rapidly, and it's now possible to find high-performance gaming laptops at surprisingly affordable prices. This is a boon for budget-conscious gamers who still want a machine capable of handling the latest games. The search for the cheapest gaming laptops that don't skimp on quality or performance leads us to an exciting range of options under ₹60000. Products included in this article Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Intel Core i5 11th Gen 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/4GB NVIDIA GTX 1650/120Hz/Win 11/Backlit/3months Game Pass/Shadow Black/2.25Kg), 82K101GSIN (837) 45% OFF MSI GF63 Thin, Intel Core i5-11260H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, GDDR6 4GB/Black/1.8Kg), 11SC-1477IN (219) 31% OFF Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Intel Core i5-11320H 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS 60Hz Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Shadow Black/2.25Kg), 82K101PCIN (837) 27% OFF MSI Gaming GF63 Thin, Intel Core i7-11800H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 10 Home/Nvidia GTX1650 4GB GDDR6/ Black/1.86Kg), 11SC-852IN (219) 30% OFF ASUS TUF Gaming F17, Intel Core i5-11400H 11th Gen, 17.3-inch (43.94 cm) FHD 144Hz, Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050/Win 11/ RGB Backlit KB/Black/2.60 kg), FX706HF-HX018W (213) 35% OFF Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop Intel Core i5 12th gen (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Win11 Home/4GB Graphics/RTX 2050) A515-57G (15.6" FHD Display, 1.8 Kg) (1,066) 26% OFF HP Victus Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, AMD 4GB Radeon RX 6500M Graphics, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), 50W TGP, FHD, IPS, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Backlit KB, B&O (Win 11, Silver, 2.29 kg), fb0146AX (208) 40% OFF ASUS TUF Gaming F15, 15.6-inch (39.62 cms) FHD 144Hz, Intel Core i5-10300H 10th Gen, 4GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office H&S/Black/2.3 Kg), FX506LHB-HN355WS (275) 44% OFF ASUS TUF Gaming F15 - AI Powered Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i5-11400H 11th Gen, 15.6-inch (39.62 cm) FHD 144Hz, (8GB/512GB SSD/4GB RTX 2050/Win 11/Office 21/Backlit/Black/2.30 kg),FX506HF-HN024WS (213) 24% OFF HP Victus Gaming Laptop AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 15.6"(39.6 cm) FHD IPS Gaming Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/AMD Radeon RX 6500M Graphics(4GB GDDR6)/144Hz/9ms Response time/Backlit KB/B&O/Win 11),15-fb0777AX (208)

List of Best Selling Products

What makes these budget-friendly gaming laptops so appealing is their ability to balance cost with capability. They often come equipped with decent processors, adequate RAM, and dedicated graphics cards – all essential components for a smooth gaming experience. While they might not pack the same punch as their higher-end counterparts, these laptops are more than capable of running most modern games in respectable settings. Additionally, the design and build quality of gaming laptops in this price range have seen significant improvements. Slimmer profiles, better cooling systems, and improved battery life are now more common, making these laptops practical for both gaming and everyday use. Manufacturers are also focusing on enhancing the gaming experience with better display quality and immersive audio, ensuring that gamers can enjoy their favorite titles to the fullest.

Understanding the needs of the gaming community, especially those who are just starting or are looking for a secondary, more portable option, is crucial. These affordable gaming laptops are perfect for students, young professionals, or anyone who wants to enjoy gaming without breaking the bank. They offer a great starting point for those new to PC gaming and can be an excellent choice for more casual gamers.

In our guide to the cheapest gaming laptops under ₹60000, we've carefully selected 10 models that stand out in terms of performance, build quality, and user experience. From sleek designs to powerful internals, each of these laptops has something unique to offer. Whether you're a seasoned gamer looking for a budget-friendly upgrade or a newbie setting up your first gaming rig, our list promises to guide you to the perfect gaming laptop that meets your needs and budget. Stay tuned as we look into each of these models closely, breaking down their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision.

Also Read: Acer Aspire 3 A315 24 NX KDESI 004 Laptop

1. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop Intel Core i5 11th Gen 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS (8GB/512GB SSD/4GB NVIDIA GTX 1650/120Hz/Win 11/Backlit/3months Game Pass/Shadow Black/2.25Kg), 82K101KGIN

B0B4JQ9X9C-1

This IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop provides powerful performance in a stylish shadow black frame. Powered by an Intel Core i5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, it delivers the speed and graphics muscle needed for intense gaming sessions. An anti-glare 15.6-inch full HD IPS display with a lightning-fast 120Hz refresh rate brings games to life with vivid color and fluid motion, while the backlit keyboard lets you game in comfort even in low light. Windows 11 Home and 8GB of RAM provide the software platform and memory needed to juggle multiple tasks with ease, while the 512GB solid-state drive means fast boot times and quick load speeds for your apps and games. Weighing just 2.25kg, this Lenovo gaming laptop has the portable power to fuel your gaming on the go. So whether you're fragging enemies or questing through expansive worlds, the IdeaPad Gaming 3 has you covered with performance, features, and style that will keep you in the game.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop Intel Core i5 11th Gen 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS (8GB/512GB SSD/4GB NVIDIA GTX 1650/120Hz/Win 11/Backlit/3months Game Pass/Shadow Black/2.25Kg), 82K101KGIN:

Processor: Intel Core i5 11th Gen

Display: 15.6" FHD IPS, 120Hz

Memory: 8GB RAM

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB

OS: Windows 11

Features: Backlit Keyboard, 3 months Game Pass

Color: Shadow Black

Weight: 2.25Kg

Pros Cons Intel Core i5 11th Gen No RTX graphics FHD IPS Display Limited storage 512GB SSD NVIDIA GTX 1650 (4GB) Backlit Keyboard

2. MSI GF63 Thin, Intel Core i5-11260H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, GDDR6 4GB/Black/1.8Kg), 11SC-1477IN

B0C6F9GMW1-2

The MSI GF63 Thin combines portability with powerful gaming performance in a slim and stylish package. The 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics with 4GB GDDR6 memory provide the muscle to run today's most demanding games, while the vibrant 1080p 144Hz display brings visuals to life. With 8GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD, this laptop delivers speedy responsiveness and plenty of storage for your games and files. The thin and light 1.8 kg aluminum chassis makes it easy to take your games on the go, while features like WiFi 6 and Bluetooth ensure smooth and reliable wireless connectivity. So, whether you're playing esports titles or AAA games, the GF63 Thin has the performance and style to give you an unbeatable gaming experience wherever life takes you.

Specifications of MSI GF63 Thin, Intel Core i5-11260H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, GDDR6 4GB/Black/1.8Kg), 11SC-1477IN:

Processor: Intel Core i5-11260H

Display: 40CM FHD, 144Hz

Memory: 8GB RAM

Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, GDDR6 4GB

OS: Windows 11 Home

Color: Black

Weight: 1.8Kg

Pros Cons Intel Core i5-11260H No RTX graphics FHD 144Hz Display 512GB NVMe SSD NVIDIA GTX 1650 (4GB)

3. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Intel Core i5-11320H 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS 60Hz Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Shadow Black/2.25Kg), 82K101PCIN

B0CGV3BPK6-3

This slim and sleek gaming laptop performs excellently, but still has a playful side. The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 packs a punch with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and NVIDIA RTX 2050 graphics to power all your favorite games at lightning speeds. The 15.6 inch full HD anti-glare display with a fast 60Hz refresh rate brings visuals to life, while the backlit keyboard allows late night gaming sessions in low light. Weighing just 2.25 kg, this laptop is lightweight yet powerful enough to run the most demanding games. The 512GB solid-state drive provides plenty of storage for your apps and files, and Windows 11 Home gives you the latest operating system for productivity and entertainment. With a 3 month Xbox Game Pass, you'll have access to over 100 high-quality games to download and play. This IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop delivers a stylish yet functional design and the performance you need to game anywhere, anytime.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Intel Core i5-11320H 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS 60Hz Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Shadow Black/2.25Kg), 82K101PCIN:

Processor: Intel Core i5-11320H

Display: 15.6" FHD IPS, 60Hz

Memory: 8GB RAM

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB

OS: Windows 11

Features: Alexa, 3 Month Game Pass

Color: Shadow Black

Weight: 2.25Kg

Pros Cons Intel Core i5-11320H No high refresh rate FHD IPS Display No RTX graphics 512GB SSD NVIDIA RTX 2050 (4GB) Backlit Keyboard

4. MSI Gaming GF63 Thin, Intel Core i7-11800H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 10 Home/Nvidia GTX1650 4GB GDDR6/ Black/1.86Kg), 11SC-852IN

B09YY3FVTB-4

This sleek and lightweight gaming laptop, weighing in at just 1.86 kilograms, sports an Intel Core i7 processor clocked up to 4.60 GHz, giving you the processing muscle needed for high-end gaming. The 15.6 inch full HD 144Hz display provides sharp visuals and smooth frame rates, while the Nvidia GTX1650 graphics card delivers realistic visual effects and fast loading. The backlit keyboard makes gaming in the dark easy, and the 512GB SSD provides fast boot and load times. The Windows 10 Home operating system is preinstalled, giving you instant access to a wide variety of apps and software. All in all, this MSI laptop delivers great performance in a thin and lightweight design, perfect for gamers who want power without the bulk.

Specifications of MSI Gaming GF63 Thin, Intel Core i7-11800H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 10 Home/Nvidia GTX1650 4GB GDDR6/ Black/1.86Kg), 11SC-852IN:

Processor: Intel Core i7-11800H

Display: 40CM FHD, 144Hz

Memory: 8GB RAM

Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD

Graphics: Nvidia GTX1650 4GB GDDR6

OS: Windows 10 Home

Color: Black

Weight: 1.86Kg

Pros Cons Intel Core i7-11800H No RTX graphics FHD 144Hz Display 512GB NVMe SSD NVIDIA GTX 1650 (4GB)

5. ASUS TUF Gaming F17, Intel Core i5-11400H 11th Gen, 17.3-inch (43.94 cm) FHD 144Hz, Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050/Win 11/ RGB Backlit KB/Black/2.60 kg), FX706HF-HX018W

B0C27VNNWH-5

Power through your gaming sessions and schoolwork with this lightning-fast ASUS TUF F17 laptop. Boasting an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and NVIDIA RTX 2050 graphics, it delivers jaw-dropping frame rates in over 100 high-quality games. The 17. -inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate ensures smooth, stutter-free visuals, while the 512GB SSD and 8GB RAM keep everything running quickly. The durable graphite-infused chassis and MIL-STD-810H certification mean this laptop is built to last through your most intense gaming marathons. Add in a backlit keyboard for nighttime gaming, Windows 11 for productivity, and McAfee security software, and you have an incredible all-in-one device that's ready to power through anything you throw at it with style and speed. So grab this ASUS TUF laptop, a game like never before, and blaze through assignments in between matches - all thanks to cutting-edge specs and a stylish design that performs as good as it looks.

Specifications of ASUS TUF Gaming F17, Intel Core i5-11400H 11th Gen, 17.3-inch (43.94 cm) FHD 144Hz, Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050/Win 11/ RGB Backlit KB/Black/2.60 kg), FX706HF-HX018W:

Processor: Intel Core i5-11400H 11th Gen

Display: 17.3-inch FHD, 144Hz

Memory: 8GB RAM

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 4GB

OS: Windows 11

Features: RGB Backlit Keyboard

Color: Black

Weight: 2.60 kg

Pros Cons Intel Core i5-11400H 17.3" size may be bulky FHD 144Hz Display 512GB SSD NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 (4GB)

6. Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop Intel Core i5 12th gen (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Win11 Home/4GB Graphics/RTX 2050) A515-57G (15.6" FHD Display, 1.8 Kg)

B0B5KTSVTG-6

Unleash the gamer within with the Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with 12 cores for multi-tasking, the 512GB SSD and 16GB RAM provide speed and responsiveness for productivity and gameplay. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics card with 4GB GDDR6 memory delivers realistic visuals and ray tracing effects for an immersive gaming experience. The 15. -inch Full HD IPS display with 81% screen-to-body ratio and Acer BlueLightShield technology provides vivid colors and reduces eye strain. Dual fans and copper thermal pipes keep the system cool during intense gaming sessions. Connectivity features like Wi-Fi 6E, Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-A ports and HDMI allow for fast data transfer and multiple display support. The lightweight 1. kg design and Acer PurifiedVoice AI noise reduction technology make this an ideal laptop for gaming, schoolwork and entertainment on the go.

Specifications of Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop Intel Core i5 12th gen (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Win11 Home/4GB Graphics/RTX 2050) A515-57G (15.6" FHD Display, 1.8 Kg):

Processor: Intel Core i5 12th gen

Display: 15.6" FHD

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Graphics: RTX 2050 4GB

OS: Windows 11 Home

Weight: 1.8 Kg

Pros Cons Intel Core i5 12th Gen No high-end GPU 16GB RAM 512GB SSD NVIDIA RTX 2050 (4GB)

7. HP Victus Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, AMD 4GB Radeon RX 6500M Graphics, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), 50W TGP, FHD, IPS, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Backlit KB, B&O (Win 11, Silver, 2.29 kg), fb0146AX

B0C9JN4VMV-7

This HP Victus gaming laptop boasts an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor and Radeon RX 6500M graphics. Its 12-thread CPU and 16MB cache deliver blazing performance, while the 50W graphics card brings immersive visuals for all your favorite games. The 512GB SSD and 8GB DDR4 RAM provide ample storage and speed for gaming and multitasking. The 15. -inch full HD display with anti-glare coating provides a crisp, clear view of the action. With Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5. and multiple high-speed ports, connectivity is seamless. The 3-cell battery provides long life for extended gaming sessions. This Victus laptop combines powerful performance with a slim, lightweight design for epic gaming on the go. So don't just play games - dominate them in stylish, speedy fashion with this Victus gaming machine.

Specifications of HP Victus Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, AMD 4GB Radeon RX 6500M Graphics, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), 50W TGP, FHD, IPS, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Backlit KB, B&O (Win 11, Silver, 2.29 kg), fb0146AX:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

Display: 15.6-inch FHD IPS, 50W TGP

Memory: 8GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: AMD 4GB Radeon RX 6500M

OS: Windows 11

Features: Backlit Keyboard, B&O

Color: Silver

Weight: 2.29 kg

Pros Cons AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Noisy Backlit KB AMD Radeon RX 6500M (4GB) FHD IPS Display 8GB DDR4 RAM

8. ASUS TUF Gaming F15, 15.6-inch (39.62 cms) FHD 144Hz, Intel Core i5-10300H 10th Gen, 4GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office H&S/Black/2.3 Kg), FX506LHB-HN355WS

B09ZXM2B4N-8

This laptop from ASUS is perfect for gaming on the go. The 10th gen intel core i5 processor and dedicated NVIDIA GTX 1650 graphics card ensure you can play your favorite games with smooth performance and graphics. The 15.6-inch full HD display with a fast 144Hz refresh rate reduces lag, so you can play competitively, while the anti-glare coating reduces eye strain. The 512GB solid-state drive provides ample storage for your games and applications and loads them quickly. With 8GB of RAM, your system has enough memory to run multiple programs simultaneously without lag. Upgrades are simple with the two available SO-DIMM slots. Pre-installed Windows 11 and Office ensure you have the full productivity and gaming suite right out of the box. The slim, durable aluminum chassis and cooling vents keep your system running optimally, even during intense gameplay sessions. This FX506LHB-HN355WS laptop provides gamers with everything they need in a portable package at an affordable price point.

Specifications of ASUS TUF Gaming F15, 15.6-inch (39.62 cms) FHD 144Hz, Intel Core i5-10300H 10th Gen, 4GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office H&S/Black/2.3 Kg), FX506LHB-HN355WS:

Processor: Intel Core i5-10300H 10th Gen

Display: 15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz

Memory: 8GB RAM

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB

OS: Windows 11, Office H&S

Color: Black

Weight: 2.3 Kg

Pros Cons Intel Core i5-10300H Older generation CPU NVIDIA GTX 1650 (4GB) FHD 144Hz Display 8GB RAM

9. ASUS TUF Gaming F15 - AI Powered Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i5-11400H 11th Gen, 15.6-inch (39.62 cm) FHD 144Hz, (8GB/512GB SSD/4GB RTX 2050/Win 11/Office 21/Backlit/Black/2.30 kg),FX506HF-HN024WS

B0CD3V3CT6-9

The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 is a high-performance laptop that packs a punch. Powered by an Intel Core i5 processor with up to 4. GHz speeds and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics, this laptop can handle today's most demanding games with smooth frame rates and stunning visuals. The 15. -inch FHD 144Hz display with vIPS technology brings games to life with vivid colors and rapid refresh rates that reduce blurring, while the metal-covered chassis provides durability. With 512GB PCIe SSD storage and up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, the TUF F15 has the muscle to multitask between gameplay, streaming, editing and more. The backlit chiclet keyboard allows for comfortable typing in low light, and the 2.3 kg weight makes this a portable gaming machine you can take anywhere. ASUS combines powerful performance, military-grade durability and adaptive cooling technology in the TUF Gaming F15, giving gamers and creators an edge.

Specifications of ASUS TUF Gaming F15 - AI Powered Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i5-11400H 11th Gen, 15.6-inch (39.62 cm) FHD 144Hz, (8GB/512GB SSD/4GB RTX 2050/Win 11/Office 21/Backlit/Black/2.30 kg),FX506HF-HN024WS:

US TUF Gaming F15, FX506HF-HN024WS

Processor: Intel Core i5-11400H 11th Gen

Display: 15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz

Memory: 8GB RAM

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: RTX 2050 4GB

OS: Windows 11, Office 21

Features: Backlit Keyboard

Color: Black

Weight: 2.30 kg

Pros Cons Intel Core i5-11400H No Windows 11 FHD 144Hz Display 2.30Kg weight NVIDIA RTX 2050 (4GB) Noisy Backlit KB 8GB RAM

10. HP [Smart Choice] Victus Gaming Laptop AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 15.6 "(39.6 cm) FHD IPS (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/AMD Radeon RX 6500M Graphics(4GB GDDR6)/144Hz/9ms Response time/Backlit KB/B&O/Win 11),15-fb0777AX

B0BSG1S3GN-10

Step into the world of high-performance gaming with the HP Victus Gaming Laptop. Powered by the speedy 6-core AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor and AMD Radeon RX 6500M graphics, this laptop unleashes immersive gameplay with stunning visuals. The 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage make light work of heavy multitasking and give you room for all your favorite games. The 15.6 -inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate, 9ms response time and AMD FreeSync keeps the action smooth and fluid, while the micro-edge bezel design draws you into the game. Connectivity is a breeze with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5. , plus USB and HDMI ports. And when you need to game on the go, the 3-cell lithium-ion battery provides plenty of juice for extended play sessions. So join the battle with the powerful, feature-packed HP Victus Gaming Laptop - your opponents won't know what hit them.

Specifications of HP [Smart Choice] Victus Gaming Laptop AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 15.6 "(39.6 cm) FHD IPS (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/AMD Radeon RX 6500M Graphics(4GB GDDR6)/144Hz/9ms Response time/Backlit KB/B&O/Win 11),15-fb0777AX:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

Display: 15.6-inch Full HD (39.6 cm) IPS panel

RAM: 8GB RAM

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6500M Graphics with 4GB GDDR6 VRAM

Display Refresh Rate: 144Hz

Response Time: 9ms

Keyboard: Backlit Keyboard

Audio: B&O speakers for enhanced sound quality

Operating System: Windows 11

Pros Cons AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Noisy Backlit KB AMD Radeon RX 6500M (4GB) FHD IPS Display 8GB RAM

Also Read: Infinix INBook X1 Slim XL21 Laptop

Best 3 features for you

Laptop Model Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop (82K101KGIN) Intel Core i5 11th Gen FHD IPS Display NVIDIA GTX 1650 (4GB) MSI GF63 Thin (11SC-1477IN) FHD 144Hz Display NVMe SSD Lightweight (1.8Kg) Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 (82K101PCIN) Intel Core i5-11320H NVIDIA RTX 2050 (4GB) Alexa support MSI Gaming GF63 Thin (11SC-852IN) FHD 144Hz Display NVMe SSD Lightweight (1.86Kg) ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (FX706HF-HX018W) FHD 144Hz Display NVIDIA RTX 2050 (4GB) RGB Backlit Keyboard Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop (A515-57G) 16GB RAM FHD Display (15.6") NVIDIA RTX 2050 (4GB) HP Victus Gaming Laptop (fb0146AX) AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Radeon RX 6500M (4GB) 50W TGP, FHD IPS Display ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (FX506LHB-HN355WS) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 FHD 144Hz Display Office Home & Student included ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (FX506HF-HN024WS) Intel Core i5-11400H RTX 2050 (4GB) AI-Powered, Office 2021 included HP [Smart Choice] Victus Gaming Laptop (15-fb0777AX) AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Radeon RX 6500M (4GB) 144Hz, 9ms Response Time, B&O audio, Win 11

Best value for money

MSI Gaming GF63 Thin, Intel Core i7-11800H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor clocking up to 4. GHz, 8GB of fast RAM, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, this svelte machine delivers the performance of a full-sized gaming rig at just 1. 6 kg. The 15. -inch FHD display boasts a buttery-smooth 144Hz refresh rate for lag-free gameplay. With a 512GB NVMe SSD, fast storage, and up to 64GB of RAM upgradeability, the GF63 Thin has the power and potential to keep up with your evolving gaming needs. The backlit keyboard, MSI gaming software, and Nahimic audio enhancements provide the finishing touches to create an immersive gaming experience in a thin and light design you can take anywhere. Get ready to dominate the competition on this MSI gaming laptop that packs a serious punch in a sleek package.

Best overall product

HP Victus Gaming Laptop's 6-core AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor and 4GB AMD Radeon RX 6500M graphics enable an immersive gaming experience, handling heavy graphics and video editing with ease. The 512GB SSD and 8GB RAM provide ample storage space and responsiveness for all your favorite games and applications. The 15.6-inch full HD display with micro-edges delivers crisp visuals and reduced image ghosting, keeping you right in the thick of the action. Connectivity options like Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 ensure uninterrupted gaming sessions, while the 52.5Wh battery allows for long gaming marathons on a single charge. The backlit keyboard, Bang & Olufsen audio, and sleek silver chassis complete the package, delivering an all-around performance that belies its affordable price tag.

How to find the Cheapest Gaming Laptop?

Finding the cheapest gaming laptop that meets your needs without compromising on performance indeed requires a strategic approach. Below is a guide to help you in your search:

Determine Your Gaming Requirements: Understand the types of games you play or plan to play. Different games have varying hardware requirements. If you're into less graphically intensive games, you might not need a high-end graphics card.

Understand the types of games you play or plan to play. Different games have varying hardware requirements. If you're into less graphically intensive games, you might not need a high-end graphics card. Set a Budget: Decide on the maximum amount you are willing to spend. ‘Cheapest' can be subjective, so having a clear budget helps narrow down your options.

Decide on the maximum amount you are willing to spend. ‘Cheapest' can be subjective, so having a clear budget helps narrow down your options. Research Processors and Graphics Cards: Look for laptops with at least an Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5 processor and a dedicated graphics card like NVIDIA GTX or AMD Radeon. These are crucial for a good gaming experience.

Look for laptops with at least an Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5 processor and a dedicated graphics card like NVIDIA GTX or AMD Radeon. These are crucial for a good gaming experience. Memory and Storage: Aim for a minimum of 8GB RAM. Also, SSD storage is preferable over HDD for faster boot and load times. A combination of both can be a cost-effective solution.

Aim for a minimum of 8GB RAM. Also, SSD storage is preferable over HDD for faster boot and load times. A combination of both can be a cost-effective solution. Check Display Quality: A good display enhances gaming experience. Look for a Full HD (1920x1080) screen. Higher refresh rates (120Hz or 144Hz) are better but may increase the cost.

A good display enhances gaming experience. Look for a Full HD (1920x1080) screen. Higher refresh rates (120Hz or 144Hz) are better but may increase the cost. Consider Build Quality and Design: Durability is important. Also, consider the laptop's weight and thickness if portability is a factor for you.

Durability is important. Also, consider the laptop's weight and thickness if portability is a factor for you. Evaluate Battery Life: Gaming laptops generally have shorter battery life. However, if you plan to use the laptop on the go, look for one with a better battery life.

Gaming laptops generally have shorter battery life. However, if you plan to use the laptop on the go, look for one with a better battery life. Read Reviews and Watch Benchmarks: Check online reviews and benchmark tests for the models you're considering. This gives you an idea of real-world performance and any potential issues.

Check online reviews and benchmark tests for the models you're considering. This gives you an idea of real-world performance and any potential issues. Look for Deals and Discounts: Keep an eye out for sales, discounts, or refurbished models. Online retailers often have special deals, especially during festive seasons or back-to-school periods.

Keep an eye out for sales, discounts, or refurbished models. Online retailers often have special deals, especially during festive seasons or back-to-school periods. Upgradability: Consider whether the laptop allows for future upgrades like additional RAM or a bigger SSD, which can extend its lifespan.