Moto G50 Fusion Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Moto G50 Fusion Price in India The starting price for the Moto G50 Fusion in India is Rs. 17,490. This is the Moto G50 Fusion base model with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

Moto G50 Fusion Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 6100 mAh

Display 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G

Front Camera 32 MP

Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Battery Removable No

Capacity 6100 mAh

USB Type-C Yes

Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast Camera Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Autofocus Yes

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels Display Pixel Density 386 ppi

Display Type AMOLED

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 6.82 inches (17.32 cm) General Launch Date October 29, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand Moto

Operating System Android v12 Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

VoLTE Yes

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance Architecture 64 bit

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G

Graphics Adreno 619

CPU Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 570 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 570)

RAM 6 GB

Fabrication 8 nm Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side Storage Internal Memory 64 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

