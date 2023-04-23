 Msi Prestige 16 Intel Evo A13m 266in Laptop Price in India(23 April, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop
MSI Prestige 16 Intel Evo A13M 266IN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 129,990 in India with Intel Core i7-13700H (13th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MSI Prestige 16 Intel Evo A13M 266IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy MSI Prestige 16 Intel Evo A13M 266IN Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 23 April 2023
Key Specs
₹129,990
16 Inches (40.64 cm)
Intel Core i7-13700H (13th Gen)
1 TB
16 GB LPDDR5 RAM
Windows 11 Home Basic
2560 x 1600 Pixels
1.9 Kg weight
MSI Prestige 16 Intel Evo A13M-266IN Laptop Price in India

MSI Prestige 16 Intel Evo A13M-266IN Laptop price in India starts at Rs.129,990. The lowest price of MSI Prestige 16 Intel Evo A13M-266IN Laptop is Rs.129,990 on amazon.in which is available in Urban Silver colour.

Msi Prestige 16 Intel Evo A13m 266in Laptop Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 16" (40.64 cm) display, 2560 x 1600 px
Battery
  • 100 W
  • 4 Cell
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • 165 Hz
  • No
  • 189 ppi
  • 16:10
  • 2560 x 1600 Pixels
  • 16 Inches (40.64 cm)
  • QHD+ 165Hz 100%DCI-P3
General Information
  • 358 x 258.55 x 16.8  mm
  • Urban Silver
  • 16.8 Millimeter thickness
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • MSI
  • 16 Evo A13M-266IN
  • 1.9 Kg weight
Memory
  • 1*16 Gigabyte
  • 16 GB
  • 1
  • LPDDR5
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 720p
  • Built-In Speakers
  • Built-In Microphones
  • Yes
Networking
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • 5.2
  • Yes
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
  • 2 Years
Performance
  • 4.8 Ghz
  • Intel Core i7-13700H (13th Gen)
  • Intel Iris Xe
  • 8
  • 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • Single Keyboard (White)
Ports
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 1 TB
    Msi Prestige 16 Intel Evo A13m 266in Laptop