 Nokia 216 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Nokia 216

    Nokia 216 is a phone, available price is Rs 2,949 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1020 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia 216 from HT Tech. Buy Nokia 216 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29168/heroimage/nokia-216-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹2,949
    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    0.3 MP
    0.3 MP
    1020 mAh
    ₹ 2,849 M.R.P. ₹3,239
    Nokia 216 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 0.3 MP
    • 0.3 MP
    • 1020 mAh
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 18 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • Up to 18 Hours(2G)
    • 1020 mAh
    • Up to 576 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 576 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • No
    • 0.3 MP Front Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • No
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    • 2 x Digital Zoom
    • Single
    • 320x240 fps
    Design
    • 82.6 grams
    • 13.5 mm
    • 50.2 mm
    • 118 mm
    • Black, Blue, Grey
    Display
    • LCD
    • 167 ppi
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    • 30.11 %
    • No
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Video Formats: H.263, H.264, MPEG4
    • Yes, Stereo FM
    • Yes, Music Formats: AAC, AMR, MIDI, MP3
    • 3.5 mm
    • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes, Video Formats: H.263, H.264, MPEG4
    • Yes
    • Yes, Stereo FM
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Mini
    • Yes, v3.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • No
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • Single SIM, GSM
    • No
    • microUSB
    • microUSB
    Performance
    • 16 MB
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • No
    • Yes, Limited, 2000 entries
    • Yes
    • Calculator, Stopwatch, World clock, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes, WAP
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Nokia 216