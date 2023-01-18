 Nokia 150 2020 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Nokia 150 2020

    Nokia 150 2020

    Nokia 150 2020 is a phone, available price is Rs 2,699 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1020 mAh Battery and 4 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia 150 2020 from HT Tech. Buy Nokia 150 2020 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹2,699
    4 MB
    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    0.3 MP
    1020 mAh
    ₹ 2,590 M.R.P. ₹2,799
    Nokia 150 2020 Price in India

    Nokia 150 2020 price in India starts at Rs.2,699. The lowest price of Nokia 150 2020 is Rs.2,208 on amazon.in.

    Nokia 150 2020 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    • 1020 mAh
    • 0.3 MP
    Battery
    • 1020 mAh
    • Up to 561 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    Design
    • 15 mm
    • 132 mm
    • 50.5 mm
    • Black, Red, Cyan
    • 90.54 grams
    Display
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    • 167 ppi
    • 26.76 %
    • TFT
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    General
    • Nokia
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • 150 2020
    • August 25, 2020 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Yes, Wireless FM
    • 3.5 mm
    • Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v3.0
    • SIM1: Mini, SIM2: Mini
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • 4 MB
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes
    • Calculator, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes, Limited
    Storage
    • 4 MB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Nokia 150 2020