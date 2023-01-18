Nokia 3 1 Plus 32gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

(Renewed) Nokia 3.2
(Renewed) Nokia 3.2 (Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
₹11,999
₹13,999
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Nokia 3 1 Plus 32GB price in India starts at Rs.12,490. The lowest price of Nokia 3 1 Plus 32GB is Rs.11,999 on amazon.in.
Nokia 3 1 Plus 32GB price in India starts at Rs.12,490. The lowest price of Nokia 3 1 Plus 32GB is Rs.11,999 on amazon.in.