 Nokia 3 1 Plus 32gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Nokia 3 1 Plus 32GB

    Nokia 3 1 Plus 32GB is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 12,490 in India with 13 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3500 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia 3 1 Plus 32GB from HT Tech. Buy Nokia 3 1 Plus 32GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹12,490
    32 GB
    6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 5 MP
    8 MP
    3500 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    Nokia 3 1 Plus 32GB Price in India

    Nokia 3 1 Plus 32GB price in India starts at Rs.12,490. The lowest price of Nokia 3 1 Plus 32GB is Rs.11,999 on amazon.in.

    Nokia 3 1 Plus 32gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP + 5 MP
    • 3500 mAh
    • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Up to 34 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 34 Hours(2G)
    • 3500 mAh
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 648 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 648 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Single
    • ISO-CELL
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 8 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Fixed Focus
    • F2.2
    • F2.0
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • Back: Aluminium
    • 156.8 mm
    • 76.4 mm
    • 8.1 mm
    • Blue, White, Baltic
    Display
    • 18:9
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    • 77.55 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 268 ppi
    • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    General
    • 3.1 Plus 32GB
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Nokia
    • October 19, 2018 (Official)
    • No
    • Android One
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • No
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.1
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • LPDDR3
    • LPDDR3
    • 64 bit
    • 3 GB
    • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek Helio P22
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • 12 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes, Up to 400 GB
    Nokia 3 1 Plus 32gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Nokia 3.1 Plus 32Gb in India?

    Nokia 3.1 Plus 32Gb price in India at 6,950 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P22; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Nokia 3.1 Plus 32Gb?

    How many colors are available in Nokia 3.1 Plus 32Gb?

    How long does the Nokia 3.1 Plus 32Gb last?

    What is the Nokia 3.1 Plus 32Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Nokia 3.1 Plus 32Gb Waterproof?

    Nokia 3 1 Plus 32gb