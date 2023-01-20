 Nokia C5 03 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Nokia C5 03

    Nokia C5 03 is a Symbian phone, available price is Rs 1,499 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, 600 MHz Processor, 1000 mAh Battery and 40 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia C5 03 from HT Tech. Buy Nokia C5 03 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Nokia C5 03 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 588(3G) / Up to 600(2G)
    • Up to 588(3G) / Up to 600(2G)
    • 1000 mAh
    • Up to 4.66(3G) / Up to 11.5(2G)
    • Up to 4.66(3G) / Up to 11.5(2G)
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Smile detection
    • Yes
    • 640x480
    • 5 MP Primary Camera
    • Yes
    • Single
    Design
    • 93 grams
    • Graphite Black, Lime Green, Petrol Blue, Aluminum Grey
    • 51.0 mm
    • 13.80 mm
    • 105.8 mm
    Display
    • 52.28 %
    • 360 x 640 pixels
    • LCD
    • Yes, Resistive Touchscreen
    • 229 ppi
    • 3.2 inches (8.13 cm)
    General
    • Symbian
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • December 2, 2010
    • Nokia
    • C5-03
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes, Music Formats: Yes, Music Formats : MP3, AAC, eAAC, eAAC+, WMA with Stereo Speakers and 3.5 mm audio jack
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Single SIM, GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v2
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g
    • 3G Speed: HSPA GPRS: Class 32 EDGE: Class 32
    Performance
    • 600 MHz
    • 128 MB
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes
    • Yes, MIDP 2.0
    • Yes
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    • Yes, Practically unlimited entries and fields, Photocall
    • Yes
    • Photo editor, Organizer, Voice command/dial, T9
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes, SMTP, IMAP4, POP3
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 16 GB
    • 40 MB
    Nokia C5 03