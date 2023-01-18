Nokia Lumia 1320 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

What is the price of the Nokia Lumia 1320 in India?
Nokia Lumia 1320 price in India at 16,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 MSM8230; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 3400 mAh.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
