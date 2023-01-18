 Nokia Lumia 1320 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Nokia Phones Nokia Lumia 1320

    Nokia Lumia 1320

    Nokia Lumia 1320 is a Windows Phone v8 phone, available price is Rs 24,917 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.7 GHz, Krait 300 Processor, 3400 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia Lumia 1320 from HT Tech. Buy Nokia Lumia 1320 now with free delivery.
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹24,917
    8 GB
    6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    Dual core, 1.7 GHz, Krait 300
    5 MP
    0.3 MP
    3400 mAh
    Windows Phone v8
    Nokia Lumia 1320 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 21 Hours(3G) / Up to 25 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • 3400 mAh
    • Up to 21 Hours(3G) / Up to 25 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • No
    Camera
    • 640x480 fps
    • 4 x Digital Zoom Touch to focus
    • Single
    • F2.4
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • Black, Red, White, Yellow
    • 85.9 mm
    • 164.2 mm
    • 9.8 mm
    • 220 grams
    Display
    • 70.2 %
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 245 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • No
    • Nokia RM-996
    • Nokia
    • Lumia 1320
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • January 6, 2014 (Official)
    • Windows Phone v8
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • SIM1: Micro
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Single SIM, GSM
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: 236.8 kbps
    • USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Dual core, 1.7 GHz, Krait 300
    • 1 GB
    • Adreno 305
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 MSM8230
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    • 8 GB
    • No
    Nokia Lumia 1320