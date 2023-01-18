 Oppo Reno Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OPPO Reno

    OPPO Reno is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 32,990 in India with 48 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360) Processor, 3765 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO Reno from HT Tech. Buy OPPO Reno now with free delivery.
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33591/heroimage/133302-v6-oppo-reno-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33591/images/Design/133302-v6-oppo-reno-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33591/images/Design/133302-v6-oppo-reno-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33591/images/Design/133302-v6-oppo-reno-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33591/images/Design/133302-v6-oppo-reno-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    OPPO Reno Price in India

    OPPO Reno price in India starts at Rs.32,990. The lowest price of OPPO Reno is Rs.26,398 on amazon.in.

    Oppo Reno Expert Review

    • Great performance
    • Decent cameras
    • Good battery life with fast charging
    • UI loaded with unwanted apps

    Oppo Reno Verdict

    The Oppo Reno 8 Pro coming in a classy premium design has tried its best to provide a great user experience by offering good performance with decent cameras, battery life, and much more. However, the phone contains certain preloaded apps which you can get rid off simply by uninstalling them.

    Oppo Reno Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    • 48 MP + 5 MP
    • 16 MP
    • 3765 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes, VOOC, v3.0
    • No
    • 3765 mAh
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.0
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • Slide
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F1.7
    • Yes, Soft light flash
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Continuos autofocus
    Design
    • 185 grams
    • 9 mm
    • 156.6 mm
    • 74.3 mm
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • Jet Black, Ocean Green
    Display
    • 403 ppi
    • Yes
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • 19.5:9
    • 93.1 %
    • AMOLED
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v6,
    • 86.23 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    General
    • OPPO
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • Reno
    • ColorOS
    • June 7, 2019 (Official)
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Dolby Atmos
    • No
    • 3.5 mm
    • No
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    Performance
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360)
    • 10 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    • 8 GB
    • Adreno 616
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
    Smart TV Features
    • 48 MP + 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Optical
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 128 GB
    • UFS 2.1
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Oppo Reno