Home Photos Solar storms, solar flares, and radio blackouts: Why is the Earth experiencing increased solar activity?

In the last couple of weeks, solar activity has been at its highest with the constant occurrence of solar storms, solar flares, and radio blackouts for the Earth. Know the reason behind it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 21 2023, 11:34 IST
In the last couple of weeks, scientists observing the Sun have seen solar activity increase exponentially. Currently, there are 9 sunspot regions active on the Earth-facing side of the Sun, out of which 4 are such that can explode M-class or higher solar flares, and release coronal mass ejections (CME) that can trigger solar storms on Earth. Recently, we have witnessed a barrage of G2 and G3 class storms, and last weekend NASA detected the strongest solar flare eruption of this solar cycle recorded at X2.8. Not only is the development concerning but there is a bigger question at play here – will the wrath of the Sun get worse in the future? Read on to find out.  (Pixabay)
Solar cycles explain a lot about the ongoing intense solar activity. A solar cycle or solar magnetic activity cycle is an 11-year period where the Sun's activity is measured in terms of variations in the number of observed sunspots on the solar surface. The 11-year period marks two extreme points called solar maximum and solar minimum, the point of highest activity and lowest activity respectively. (NASA)
We are currently in the solar cycle 25, which began in December 2019. According to various models and predictions by scientists, this cycle will enter the peak of solar maximum in mid-2024. Solar maximum is when the Sun has the highest number of sunspots (active areas of solar flares). These sunspots are what send these vicious solar storms toward the Earth. Based on current trends, it is predicted that at its peak, the Sun will have around 125 active sunspots. For reference, that is more than the 115 sunspots visible at the peak of cycle 24. If these predictions are to be trusted, then it seems things are going to get worse for Earth this time around.  (Pixabay)
As we approach closer to the middle of 2024, the intensity and frequency of solar activity are expected to increase. While it cannot be stated with certainty, by the time we enter 2024, X-class solar flares might become a regular affair and even the fearsome G5-class solar storms would not be out of the question. However, there is one possibility of avoiding the intense solar affair. The sunspots appear everywhere on the Sun. But, if the solar disk facing the Earth has less amount of sunspots or less intense sunspots, the Earth may not get to feel the impact of the entire wrath of the Sun. (Pixabay)
At present, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has predicted that solar activity for Earth should stay low for the next couple of days, but at the turn of the weekend, things can change. It should also be noted that these predictions are based on activity that has already occurred on the Sun. So, if a sunspot exploded again in the next hour which gave rise to an X-class solar flare, these predictions would not matter. (Pixabay)
First Published Date: 21 Dec, 11:15 IST

