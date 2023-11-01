 Poco X3 Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Icon
Home Mobiles in India Poco Phones POCO X3

POCO X3

POCO X3 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 17,890 in India with 64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on POCO X3 from HT Tech. Buy POCO X3 now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News FAQs
POCOX3_Display_6.67inches(16.94cm)
POCOX3_FrontCamera_20MP
POCOX3_RAM_6GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35068/heroimage/139827-v7-xiaomi-poco-x3-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_POCOX3_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35068/heroimage/139827-v7-xiaomi-poco-x3-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_POCOX3_4
1/9 POCOX3_Display_6.67inches(16.94cm)
2/9 POCOX3_FrontCamera_20MP"
3/9 POCOX3_RAM_6GB"
4/9 POCOX3_3"
View all Images 5/9 POCOX3_4"
Key Specs
₹17,890
64 GB
6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
20 MP
6000 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
6 GB
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

POCO X3 Price in India

The starting price for the POCO X3 in India is Rs. 17,890.  This is the POCO X3 base model with 6 GB RAM and ...Read More

The starting price for the POCO X3 in India is Rs. 17,890.  This is the POCO X3 base model with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Shadow Gray and Cobalt Blue.

POCO X3

(6 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Shadow Gray, Cobalt Blue
Icon
Out of Stock
Icon
Out of Stock

Poco X3 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6000 mAh
  • 64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
  • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
  • 20 MP
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • 6000 mAh
  • Up to 45 Hours(4G)
  • Yes, Quick, 33W
  • No
  • Yes
Camera
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes
  • 20 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3.4" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
  • Dual Video Recording Slo-motion Movie Frame Vlog Mode Video Pro Mode Short Video Mode
  • IMX682, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode Beautify
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Custom Watermark Face detection Filters Touch to focus
  • Single
Design
  • 225 grams
  • Shadow Gray, Cobalt Blue
  • 76.3 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • 165.3 mm
  • 10.08 mm
  • Yes, Splash proof, IP53
Display
  • 20:9
  • 395 ppi
  • 120 Hz
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • IPS LCD
  • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • 450 nits
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 91.25 %
  • 85.16 %
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
General
  • POCO
  • September 22, 2020 (Official)
  • Android v10 (Q)
  • MIUI
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • No
  • Head: 0.747 W/kg, Body: 0.615 W/kg
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO
  • Yes, v5.1
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
Performance
  • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470)
  • 64 bit
  • 8 nm
  • 6 GB
  • LPDDR4X
  • Adreno 618
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Sensors
  • Side
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 512 GB
  • 64 GB
  • UFS 2.1
  • Yes
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
More from Poco
Icon
POCO M6 Pro 5G 4GB RAM
(4 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Forest Green, Power Black
Add to compare
₹ 11,999
Check Details
POCO F5
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Carbon Black, Sandstorm White, Electric Blue
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 26,990
₹34,999
Buy Now
POCO C51
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Power Black, Royal Blue
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 7,246
₹10,999
Buy Now
POCO X5
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Jaguar Black, Wildcat Blue, Supernova Green
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 15,999
₹20,999
Buy Now
Poco Mobiles Icon
POCO X3 Competitors
Icon
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Black, Silver, Light Green, Dark Red, Light Blue
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 14,797
₹18,498
Buy Now
Vivo T2
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Nitro Blaze, Velocity Wave
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 13,739
₹17,999
Buy Now
Moto G62 5G
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Frosted Blue, Midnight Gray
Add to compare
₹ 15,799
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy A23
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Orange, Light Blue
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 18,990
₹24,990
Buy Now

Mobiles Videos

Icon
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hypedIcon
Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality
04 Aug 2023
Check out the best smartphone under 20000.Icon
Revvl 6x 5G, Revvl 6x Pro 5G Price Revealed
23 Aug 2023
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.Icon
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone
04 Aug 2023
Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.Icon
Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more
11 Oct 2023
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.Icon
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more
08 Aug 2023
Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more. Icon
Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more
31 Jul 2023
Tech Videos Icon

POCO X3 News

Icon
POCO M6 Pro 5G
Launched! Check POCO M6 Pro 5G price, specs and features
16 Sep 2023
All you need to know about the Flipkart deal on POCO C51.
Get POCO C51 with heavy discount on Flipkart
23 Jul 2023
Poco C51 was launched in collaboration with Bharti Airtel
Poco C51, 'India’s most affordable 4G smartphone' launched
14 Jul 2023
Poco C55
Stunning Deal! Buy POCO C55 on Flipkart with 35% discount; save thousands of rupees
11 Jul 2023
The POCO C50 is available in two standard colors on Flipkart - Country Green and Royal Blue.
Delightful deal! Amazing POCO C50 price cut rolled out! Get it for just Rs. 5499
08 Jul 2023
POCO X5 Pro 5G
Super Holi Sale! Grab Poco X5 Pro at just 2999 with exciting Flipkart exchange offer
06 Mar 2023
Mobiles News Icon

Mobiles By Brand

Poco X3 FAQs

What is the price of the Poco X3 in India? Icon Icon

Poco X3 price in India at 15,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (20 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 6000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Poco X3? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Poco X3? Icon Icon

What is the Poco X3 Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Poco X3 Waterproof? Icon Icon

View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

Apple iPhone 15
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
amazon
₹89,900
Buy Now
Realme 9 5G SE
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Starry Glow, Azure Glow
amazon
₹19,499
₹24,999
Buy Now
OnePlus 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Titan Black, Eternal Green
amazon
₹56,998
Buy Now

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

Vivo Y200 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Desert Gold, Jungle Green
₹21,999
Check Details
Vivo V29
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Space Black, Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red
₹32,495
Check Details
Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
₹39,999
Check Details
Vivo Y17s
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Glitter Purple, Forest Green
₹11,999
Check Details

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Vivo T3x
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹21,990
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy A05s
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Silver, Light Green, Violet
₹12,999
Check Details
Vivo Y35s
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹23,990
Check Details
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Poco X3