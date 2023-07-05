Realme Gt Neo 3 5g 256gb Price in India (05 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

realme GT NEO 3T
realme GT NEO 3T (Shade Black, 8GB+256GB) Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 | 64MP Camera
₹32,989
₹38,999
Buy Now
Realme GT Neo 3 5G 256GB price in India starts at Rs.38,999. The lowest price of Realme GT Neo 3 5G 256GB is Rs.32,989 on amazon.in.
Realme GT Neo 3 5G 256GB price in India starts at Rs.38,999. The lowest price of Realme GT Neo 3 5G 256GB is Rs.32,989 on amazon.in.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.