 Realme Gt Neo 3 5g 256gb Price in India (05 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Realme GT Neo 3 5G 256GB

Realme GT Neo 3 5G 256GB is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 38,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.85 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme GT Neo 3 5G 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Realme GT Neo 3 5G 256GB now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 05 July 2023
Key Specs
₹38,999
256 GB
6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
Octa core (2.85 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v12
8 GB
Realme GT Neo 3 5G 256GB Price in India

Realme GT Neo 3 5G 256GB price in India starts at Rs.38,999. The lowest price of Realme GT Neo 3 5G 256GB is Rs.32,989 on amazon.in.

Realme GT Neo 3 5G 256GB price in India starts at Rs.38,999. The lowest price of Realme GT Neo 3 5G 256GB is Rs.32,989 on amazon.in.


Realme Gt Neo 3 5g 256gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 16 MP
  • 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • 5000 mAh
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
  • 5000 mAh
  • Yes, Super Dart, 80W: 100 % in 32 minutes
  • No
Camera
  • IMX766, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Fixed Focus
  • F2.45
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • F1.88
  • Yes
  • Single
  • 16 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(24 mm focal length, 3.1" sensor size)
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Dual Video Recording
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
Design
  • 188 grams
  • Nitro Blue, Stripe White, Asphalt Black
  • 163.3 mm
  • 75.6 mm
  • 8.2 mm
Display
  • 20.1:9
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • 87.79 %
  • 394 ppi
  • 1000 nits
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 94.2 %
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • AMOLED
  • 120 Hz
  • 1080 x 2412 pixels
General
  • realme
  • Yes
  • May 4, 2022 (Official)
  • Realme UI
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v12
  • GT Neo 3 5G 256GB
Multimedia
  • Dolby Atmos
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, v5.3
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Head: 1.191 W/kg, Body: 0.935 W/kg
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
Performance
  • 25.0 s
  • 64 bit
  • 8 GB
  • Mali-G610 MC6
  • MediaTek Dimensity 8100
  • Octa core (2.85 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
  • LPDDR5
  • 5 nm
Smart TV Features
  • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP
Special Features
  • On-screen
  • Optical
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • UFS 3.1
  • 256 GB
  • No
  • Yes
