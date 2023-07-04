 Realme Narzo 20 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Realme Narzo 20

Realme Narzo 20 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 10,499 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme Narzo 20 from HT Tech. Buy Realme Narzo 20 now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹10,499
64 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
6000 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
4 GB
Realme Narzo 20 Price in India

Realme Narzo 20 price in India starts at Rs.10,499. The lowest price of Realme Narzo 20 is Rs.10,990 on amazon.in.

Realme Narzo 20 price in India starts at Rs.10,499. The lowest price of Realme Narzo 20 is Rs.10,990 on amazon.in.


Realme Narzo 20 Full Specifications

Battery
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
  • No
  • Yes, Quick, 18W
  • 6000 mAh
  • 03h 22m 06s
Camera
  • F2.0
  • CMOS
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Fixed Focus
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
  • F1.8
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Single
Design
  • 75.9 mm
  • 164.5 mm
  • 208 grams
  • Victory Blue, Glory Silver
  • 9.8 mm
Display
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • 450 nits
  • 88.7 %
  • 20:9
  • 81.7 %
  • 270 ppi
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • 720 x 1600 pixels
  • 60 Hz
General
  • Android v10 (Q)
  • Yes
  • Narzo 20
  • realme
  • September 21, 2020 (Official)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Realme UI
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Head: 1.03 W/kg, Body: 0.73 W/kg
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • No
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes
Performance
  • 37.0 s
  • 12 nm
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • Mali-G52 MC2
  • LPDDR4X
  • 4 GB
  • MediaTek Helio G85
  • 64 bit
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Rear
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • 64 GB
  • eMMC 5.1
    Realme Narzo 20