Realme Narzo 70a Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Realme Narzo 70A Realme Narzo 70A is a Android v11 phone, speculated price is Rs 19,999 in India with 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G95 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

Key Specs Price ₹19,999 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) Processor MediaTek Helio G95 Rear Camera 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 8 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v11 RAM 6 GB

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Realme Narzo 70a Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 5000 mAh

Rear Camera 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Processor MediaTek Helio G95

Front Camera 8 MP

Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) Battery Capacity 5000 mAh

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Removable No

Type Li-Polymer

USB Type-C Yes Camera Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Image Resolution 4616 x 3464 Pixels

Camera Setup Single

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Resolution 8 MP, Primary Camera Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Display Type IPS LCD

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Aspect Ratio 20:9

Pixel Density 405 ppi

Screen Size 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) General Launch Date November 23, 2023 (Unofficial)

Custom UI Realme UI

Brand realme

Operating System Android v11 Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot Performance Fabrication 12 nm

CPU Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

RAM 6 GB

Graphics Mali-G76 MC4

Architecture 64 bit

Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

