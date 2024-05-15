Realme GT 6T launch: Battery specs revealed- Here’s what to expect from this upcoming smartphone

The launch date for the Realme GT 6T is nearing and with each passing day, the company is teasing the smartphone's specifications, design, and more. A few days earlier, Realme announced the launch date for the upcoming GT 6T which is scheduled for May 22 in India. The company also revealed the processor details, and now it is teasing its battery capacity with fast charging speed. If you have been waiting for the Realme GT 6T, then check out the glimpse of what is expected to be announced.

Realme GT 6T battery specs

According to Realme's official website, the company confirmed that the Realme GT 6T will be backed by a 5500mAh battery. The battery is reported to be built on a dual-cell architecture with two 2750mAh cells. Additionally, the smartphone will support 120W SuperVOOC charging which claims to power up the device by 50 percent in just 10 minutes.

More about Realme GT 5G Realme GT 5G Dashing Silver

Dashing Silver 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage See full Specifications

Apart from battery specs, the company also revealed that the Realme GT 6T will be powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC which received over 1.5 million points in the AnTuTu benchmark platform. The smartphone's back panel design is also surfacing in the internet with nano mirror design which gives the device a premium look.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Realme GT 6T expected specs

According to leaks and speculations, the Realme GT 6T is expected to feature a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1600 nits High Brightness Mode. The image of the smartphone showcases a dual camera setup along with two LED flashlights. The camera is expected to include a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera. It may also come with a 32MP Sony IMX615 front facing camera. The smartphone will likely be priced at Rs.31999

Note that the specifications are based on rumours, therefore, we must wait for the official launch on May 22 at 12 PM to know what the Realme GT 6T has in store for the users.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!