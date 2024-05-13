Realme GT 6T launch date in India revealed: Know expected specs, price, features and more

The upcoming Realme GT 6T has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. Tipsters are also on a mission to reveal the smartphone's expected design, price, and specifications. Now, the company has finally announced the India launch date for the Realme GT 6T by also revealing the metallic finish back panel. Check the confirmed launch date and expected specs of the smartphone to have a better understanding of what may be announced.

Realme GT 6T launch date in India

According to Amazon's microsite of the product, the Realme GT 6T will be officially launched on May 22, 2024, at 12PM in India. Realme has also revealed the back panel of the smartphone which showcases a silver colour option with nano mirror design. It also has a dual camera setup and two LED flashlights.

Realme is also offering a lucky draw opportunity for users who hit the “Notify me” button. Selected participants will be rewarded with Realme GT 6T, Realme Buds T110, Realme Buds 2, and more. Know more about the upcoming Realme GT 6T and its expected specs.

Realme GT 6T specs

According to a 91Mobiles report, the Realme GT 6T is expected to feature a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1600 nits High Brightness Mode. The company confirmed that the smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC which scored over 1.5 million points in the AnTuTu benchmark platform. Additionally, the Realme GT 6T is expected to be backed by a 5500mAh battery and 100W fast charging support.

The smartphone will likely feature a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera with OIS along with an 8MP ultrawide camera. On the front, the smartphone may come with a 32MP Sony IMX615 selfie camera. Additionally, according to tipster Abhishek Yadav X's post, the smartphone is expected to be priced at Rs.31999.

However, note that the above-mentioned specs are based on leaks and speculation and it does not provide any confirmation till Realme announces the device. The official announcement of Realme GT 6T will take place on May 22.

