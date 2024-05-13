 Realme GT 6T launch date in India revealed: Know expected specs, price, features and more | Mobile News

Realme GT 6T launch date in India revealed: Know expected specs, price, features and more

Realme GT 6T will be unveiled on May 22, 2024 at 12 PM. Know what is expected ahead of launch.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: May 13 2024, 11:54 IST
Icon
Rumoured smartphone launches in April 2024: Realme GT 5 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M55 and more
Realme GT 6T launch date in India revealed
1/5 In April 2024, the Indian smartphone market is abuzz with anticipation as several major brands prepare to launch their latest devices. Notable releases include the OnePlus Nord CE 4, Motorola Edge 50 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M55, and Realme GT 5 Pro, offering consumers a diverse range of options catering to various budgets and preferences. (unsplash)
image caption
2/5 Motorola's Edge 50 Pro is positioned as its latest flagship offering, featuring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, high-refresh-rate AMOLED screen, and a versatile camera setup. Competing with devices like the OnePlus 12 and Xiaomi 14, Motorola's pricing strategy will be closely observed by consumers. (flipkart)
image caption
3/5 Samsung joins the competition with the Galaxy M55, targeting offline buyers in the mid-range segment. Equipped with the Snapdragon 7 Gen chipset, the Galaxy M55 aims to deliver performance and features expected from a 30,000 smartphone, leveraging Samsung's reputation for quality and reliability. (amazon)
image caption
4/5 Realme is rumored to introduce the GT 5 Pro, emphasizing impressive charging capabilities and premium features. With support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, along with a vegan leather panel, Realme aims to enhance user experience, building on its track record of value-for-money devices. (amazon)
image caption
5/5 Additionally, Realme Vietnam has announced the launch of the C65 smartphone on April 4th, with availability in several Southeast Asian countries. Expected to be a budget-friendly option, the Realme C65 is speculated to feature a 6.72-inch FHD+ display, MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, multiple RAM and storage variants, a 50MP primary camera, and a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. (Representative Image) (amazon)
Realme GT 6T launch date in India revealed
icon View all Images
Realme GT 6T launch date in India announced, check date, specs, features, more. (Realme)

The upcoming Realme GT 6T has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. Tipsters are also on a mission to reveal the smartphone's expected design, price, and specifications. Now, the company has finally announced the India launch date for the Realme GT 6T by also revealing the metallic finish back panel. Check the confirmed launch date and expected specs of the smartphone to have a better understanding of what may be announced.

Realme GT 6T launch date in India

According to Amazon's microsite of the product, the Realme GT 6T will be officially launched on May 22, 2024, at 12PM in India. Realme has also revealed the back panel of the smartphone which showcases a silver colour option with nano mirror design. It also has a dual camera setup and two LED flashlights.

Realme is also offering a lucky draw opportunity for users who hit the “Notify me” button. Selected participants will be rewarded with Realme GT 6T, Realme Buds T110, Realme Buds 2, and more. Know more about the upcoming Realme GT 6T and its expected specs.

Realme GT 6T specs

According to a 91Mobiles report, the Realme GT 6T is expected to feature a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1600 nits High Brightness Mode. The company confirmed that the smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC which scored over 1.5 million points in the AnTuTu benchmark platform. Additionally, the Realme GT 6T is expected to be backed by a 5500mAh battery and 100W fast charging support.

More about Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G
  • Dashing Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹23,999
Check details
See full Specifications
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The smartphone will likely feature a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera with OIS along with an 8MP ultrawide camera. On the front, the smartphone may come with a 32MP Sony IMX615 selfie camera. Additionally, according to tipster Abhishek Yadav X's post, the smartphone is expected to be priced at Rs.31999.

However, note that the above-mentioned specs are based on leaks and speculation and it does not provide any confirmation till Realme announces the device. The official announcement of Realme GT 6T will take place on May 22.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 May, 11:54 IST
Tags:
Trending: poco f6 certification and specs leak hints at impending launch - all the details samsung galaxy m55 5g review: is it worth buying this smartphone at rs. 26,999? iphone 16 launch: camera, performance and all details so far about pro models infinix gt 20 pro set to launch in india via flipkart; check expected specs, features and more iphone 15 to iphone 15 pro max, here is how much they cost apple to make samsung galaxy s25 ultra leaks roundup: expected specs, camera features and more iphone 16 leak hints at more colour options than previous models - all you need to know iqoo z9x launch date in india confirmed: check expected specs, price and more want instagram story in fullscreen without cropping? this simple trick on iphone can do it apple ‘let loose’ event to last for about 35 minutes: from ipad pro to apple pencil, know what's coming
Home Mobile Mobile News Realme GT 6T launch date in India revealed: Know expected specs, price, features and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 12: Grab freebies like skins, weapons and more today
Garena Free FireGarena Free Fire Redeem codes for May 12
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 12: Top 3 guns to eliminate enemies quickly
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 11
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 11: Get exclusive rewards and know how to redeem codes
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 11
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 11: Best ways to use smoke grenades smartly, avoid elimination

Best Deals For You

GoPro Hero 11
5 essential gadgets for travellers: GoPro Hero 11, JBL Charge 5 and more
GTA 5 ‘James Bond Trevor’ DLC cancelled: Voice actor speaks out
GTA 5 ‘James Bond Trevor’ DLC cancelled: Voice actor speaks out
Unbeatable Launch Offer
Redmi Buds 5 launched in India with AI Voice Enhancement; Check features, price and more
Google Maps tests Live Activities feature on iPhone for enhanced real-time navigation
Google Maps tests Live Activities feature on iPhone for enhanced real-time navigation
Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 smartwatch
Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 smartwatch launched with always-on display: Check specs, price and more

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets