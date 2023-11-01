Samsung Galaxy A14 5g 8gb Ram Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 8GB RAM in India is Rs. 19,999. At Flipkart, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 8GB RAM can be purchased for Rs. 17,999. This is the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 8GB RAM base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Silver, Light Green, Dark Red and Light Blue. ...Read More Read Less