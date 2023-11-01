 Samsung Galaxy A14 5g 8gb Ram Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 8GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 8GB RAM is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 19,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Samsung Exynos 1330 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 8GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 8GB RAM now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
₹19,999
128 GB
6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
Samsung Exynos 1330
50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
13 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
8 GB
M.R.P. ₹20,999
₹17,999 14% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 8GB RAM Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 8GB RAM in India is Rs. 19,999.  At Flipkart, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 8GB ...Read More

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 8GB RAM in India is Rs. 19,999.  At Flipkart, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 8GB RAM can be purchased for Rs. 17,999.  This is the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 8GB RAM base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Silver, Light Green, Dark Red and Light Blue.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5g 8gb Ram Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • Samsung Exynos 1330
  • 13 MP
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • Up to 52 Hours(4G)
  • No
  • Yes, Fast, 15W
  • Yes
  • 5000 mAh
Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • No
  • 13 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • No
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Single
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • No
  • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Filters Touch to focus
Design
  • Black, Silver, Light Green, Dark Red, Light Blue
  • 78 mm
  • 167.7 mm
  • 9.1 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • 201 grams Below
Display
  • 20:9
  • 80.4 %
  • 400 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
  • PLS LCD
  • Yes with notch
  • 90 Hz
General
  • January 20, 2023 (Official)
  • Android v13
  • Samsung One UI
  • Samsung
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Yes
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, v5.2
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • 5 nm
  • Mali-G68 MC4
  • Samsung Exynos 1330
  • 8 GB
  • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core + 2 GHz, Hexa Core)
  • LPDDR4X
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Yes
  • Side
Storage
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • 128 GB
  • Up to 105 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
Samsung Galaxy F34
₹ 16,999
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5
₹ 99,999
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 512GB
₹ 164,999
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 2023
₹ 39,999
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
₹ 14,797
Moto G82
₹ 20,890
Samsung Galaxy F41 128GB
₹ 20,999
POCO X3 Pro
₹ 18,999
Samsung Videos

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.Icon
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more
08 Aug 2023
Best 5 feature-rich phones under 12000Icon
5 best feature-rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, more
22 Apr 2023
Top 5 5G smartphones to buyIcon
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy under Rs. 20000: Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco M4 Pro, Motorola G62, more
28 Jan 2023
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 8GB RAM News

Icon
The newly launched Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is on the list of Best Inventions of 2023.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 named in Time's list of Best Inventions of 2023
26 Oct 2023
unbeatable smartphone deals
Irresistible discounts on popular smartphones under Rs. 10000 from Samsung Galaxy M13, Redmi A2 to Redmi 12C
26 Oct 2023
Grab massive discounts on top smartphones under Rs. 35000.
Best smartphones under Rs. 35000: Samsung Galaxy M34, Lava Agni 2, iQOO Z7s, more
25 Oct 2023
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 to be an AI powerhouse; Set to be smartest AI phone ever?
24 Oct 2023
New Samsung Galaxy A05s launched today! Know more about the latest smartphone here.
Samsung Galaxy A05s launched! Check price, specs, availability, more
19 Oct 2023
Budget friendly Phones
Festive Smartphone Deals: Top Budget Phones to Consider This Season
19 Oct 2023
    Samsung Galaxy A14 5g 8gb Ram