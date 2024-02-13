 Samsung Galaxy A15 5g 6gb Ram - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
SamsungGalaxyA155G6GBRAM_Display_6.5inches(16.51cm)
SamsungGalaxyA155G6GBRAM_FrontCamera_13MP
SamsungGalaxyA155G6GBRAM_RAM_6GB
Release date : 13 Feb 2024

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G 6GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G 6GB RAM is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 17,819 in India with 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A15 5G 6GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A15 5G 6GB RAM now with free delivery.
Key Specs

RAM

6 GB

Display

6.5 inches

Battery

5000 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G 6GB RAM Variants & Price

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G 6GB RAM price starts at ₹17,999 and goes upto ₹22,499.Samsung Galaxy A15 5G 6GB RAM is available in 9 options.

Filter variants by Storage:
Samsung Galaxy A15 5g 6gb Ram Latest Update

Samsung Galaxy A15 5g 6gb Ram Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 7/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
6
Performance
8
Battery
4
Display
8
Camera

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus

  • RAM

    6 GB

  • Front Camera

    13 MP

  • Display

    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 25W

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • TalkTime

    Up to 44 Hours(4G)

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Width

    76.8 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: Plastic

  • Weight

    200 grams Below

  • Height

    160.1 mm

  • Colours

    Blue, Light Blue, Blue Black

  • Thickness

    8.4 mm

  • Aspect Ratio

    19.5:9

  • Pixel Density

    396 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    84.17 %

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    83 %

  • Screen Size

    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

  • Resolution

    1080x2340 px (FHD+)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Refresh Rate

    90 Hz

  • Brightness

    420 nits

  • Display Type

    Super AMOLED

  • Resolution

    13 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Autofocus

    No

  • Flash

    No

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Launch Date

    February 13, 2024 (Official)

  • Custom UI

    Samsung One UI

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Macro Mode

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Camera Setup

    Triple

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle, Primary Camera 5 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 2 MP f/2.4, Macro Camera

  • Camera Features

    10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • OIS

    No

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • SAR Value

    Head: 0.597 W/kg

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N26 / N28 / N66 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N26 / N28 / N66 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • NFC

    No

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • Graphics

    Mali-G57 MC2

  • Fabrication

    6 nm

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 106 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.0

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • USB OTG

    Yes

Last updated date: 15 July 2024
Home  /  Mobiles in India   /   Samsung Mobile   /   Samsung Galaxy A15 5G 6GB RAM

Last updated date: 15 July 2024
Home  /  Mobiles in India   /   Samsung Mobile   /   Samsung Galaxy A15 5G 6GB RAM

