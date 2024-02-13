Samsung Galaxy A15 5g 6gb Ram - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G 6GB RAM is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 17,819 in India with 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A15 5G 6GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A15 5G 6GB RAM now with free delivery.
Blue
Light Blue
Blue Black
128 GB
Out of StockThis product is currently not available on Amazon
Key Specs
RAM
6 GB
Display
6.5 inches
Battery
5000 mAh
Rear Camera
50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
Samsung Galaxy A15 5G 6GB RAM Variants & Price
Samsung Galaxy A15 5G 6GB RAM price starts at ₹17,999 and goes upto ₹22,499.Samsung Galaxy A15 5G 6GB RAM is available in 9 options.