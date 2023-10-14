Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro Intel Evo Np950xed Ka1in 15.6 Laptop (core I7 12th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Laptop

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro Intel Evo NP950XED KA1IN 15 6 Laptop in India is Rs. 116,990. At Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro Intel Evo NP950XED KA1IN 15 6 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 124,400. It comes in the following colors: Graphite. ...Read More Read Less