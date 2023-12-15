 Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 Laptop (core I7 11th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Laptop
Home Laptops in India Samsung Laptop Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 Laptop

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 Laptop

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 139,550 in India with Intel Core i7-1165G7 (11th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 Laptop now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 15 December 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos News
SamsungGalaxyBookPro15Laptop(CoreI711thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows10)_Capacity_16GB
SamsungGalaxyBookPro15Laptop(CoreI711thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows10)_DisplaySize_15.6Inches(39.62cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P144411/heroimage/samsung-galaxy-book-pro-15-144411-v1-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyBookPro15Laptop(CoreI711thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows10)_2
1/3 SamsungGalaxyBookPro15Laptop(CoreI711thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows10)_Capacity_16GB
2/3 SamsungGalaxyBookPro15Laptop(CoreI711thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows10)_DisplaySize_15.6Inches(39.62cm)"
View all Images 3/3 SamsungGalaxyBookPro15Laptop(CoreI711thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows10)_2"
Key Specs
₹139,550
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i7-1165G7 (11th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.79 Kg weight
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 Laptop in India is Rs. 139,550.  It comes in the following colors: Mystic Navy.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 Laptop (Core I7 11th Gen/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10)

(512 GB SSD,16 GB RAM LPDDR4X,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 65 W AC Adapter W
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • 141 ppi
  • Full HD Anti-glare Display
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • AMOLED
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • No
General Information
  • 355.36 x 225.8 x 11.6 mm
  • Mystic Navy
  • Galaxy Book Pro 15
  • 64-bit
  • 1.79 Kg weight
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • 11.6 Millimeter thickness (Slim)
  • Samsung
Memory
  • LPDDR4X
  • 1
  • 16 GB
  • 1x16 Gigabyte
Multimedia
  • Built-in Speakers
  • 720p HD
  • No
  • Built-in Microphone
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Yes
  • Yes
Networking
  • Multi-Format SD media card reader
  • Yes
  • 6
  • 5.1
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • Intel Iris Xe
  • Intel Core i7-1165G7 (11th Gen)
  • 4.8 Ghz
Peripherals
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
  • Yes
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
Ports
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 512 GB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?

More from Samsung

20% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro Intel Evo NP940XFG KC5IN Laptop
  • 1 TB SSD
  • 16 GB RAM null
  • 14 Inches Display Size
29% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 13 3 Laptop
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 13.3 Inches Display Size
Samsung Laptops

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 Laptop Competitors

4% OFF
HP Spectre X360 13 aw0205tu 9JB00PA
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 16 GB LPDDR3 RAM
  • 13.3 Inches Display Size
19% OFF
Asus Zenbook Duo 14 UX482EG KA521TS Laptop
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 16 GB RAM LPDDR4X
  • 14 Inches Display Size
14% OFF
HP Omen 15 en1037AX 3W219PA
  • 1 TB SSD
  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
Apple MacBook Air M2 MLY43HN A Ultrabook
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB RAM null
  • 13.6 Inches Display Size

Latest Videos

Apple’s next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, check specifications here.

iPhone SE 4 Design Leaked: check out Specifications and Features

11 Jul 2023
Editing apps for Instagram reels

Best Editing Apps for Instagram Reels

10 Jul 2023
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.

Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone

27 Jun 2023
Midjourney AI tips

Tips to use Midjourney and other free AI art generator tools

10 Jul 2023
Features of Threads

5 hidden Features of Threads on Instagram

17 Jul 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10

WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10

05 Jun 2023
Tech Videos

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 Laptop News

Samsung's Galaxy Book4

A leap in AI computing! Samsung Galaxy Book4 Series launched; packs intelligent processor, immersive display

15 Dec 2023
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series First Look: Ultra power for creators, better displays for the rest

01 Feb 2023
Laptops News

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

Latest Laptops

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Upcoming Laptops
Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8

16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹75,890
₹110,233
Buy Now

HP 15s ey2001AU

16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹57,489
Buy Now

HP 15s ey1509AU

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹27,490
₹35,147
Buy Now

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 256 GB SSD
₹28,589
Buy Now
Latest Laptops

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 Laptop