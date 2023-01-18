 Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus

    Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 15,990 in India with 13 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3300 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹15,990
    64 GB
    6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 5 MP
    8 MP
    3300 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    ₹ 15,990 M.R.P. ₹17,999
    Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus price in India starts at Rs.15,990. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus is Rs.12,990 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    • 3300 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 13 MP + 5 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • Up to 23 Hours(3G)
    • No
    • Up to 23 Hours(3G)
    • 3300 mAh
    Camera
    • 8 MP f/1.9, Primary Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes
    • CMOS image sensor
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F1.9
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F1.9
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 178 grams
    • 76.9 mm
    • 161.4 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 7.9 mm
    • Black, Blue, Red
    Display
    • 274 ppi
    • 73.94 %
    • Yes
    • 720 x 1480 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 18.5:9
    • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    • TFT
    General
    • September 25, 2018 (Official)
    • No
    • Galaxy J6 Plus
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • Samsung
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v4.2
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Head: 0.332 W/kg
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 4 GB
    • LPDDR3
    • 28 nm
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 MSM8917
    • Adreno 308
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • 64 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes
    • Up to 51.1 GB
    Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus in India?

    Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus price in India at 13,600 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 MSM8917; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3300 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus Waterproof?

    Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus