 Samsung Galaxy F42 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy F42

    Samsung Galaxy F42 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 20,999 in India with 64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy F42 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy F42 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Samsung Galaxy F42 Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy F42 price in India starts at Rs.20,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy F42 is Rs.16,999 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy F42 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Yes, Fast, 15W
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    • Yes
    Camera
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • F2.0
    • No
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • F1.8
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 203 grams
    • Back: Plastic
    • Matte Black, Matte Blue
    • 167.2 mm
    • 9 mm
    • 76.4 mm
    Display
    • 20:9
    • 82.33 %
    • Yes with notch
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • 1080 x 2408 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 400 ppi
    • 90 Hz
    • TFT
    General
    • Samsung One UI
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • October 2, 2021 (Official)
    • Samsung Galaxy F42 5G
    • Yes
    • Samsung
    • Android v11
    • Galaxy F42
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Dolby Atmos
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • No
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • Mali-G57 MC2
    • 6 GB
    • 64 bit
    • 7 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • LPDDR4X
    • MediaTek Dimensity 700
    Smart TV Features
    • 64MP + 5MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • Yes
    • 128 GB
    • Up to 103 GB
    Samsung Galaxy F42 FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy F42 in India?

    Samsung Galaxy F42 price in India at 20,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 700; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy F42?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy F42?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy F42 Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy F42 Waterproof?

    Samsung Galaxy F42