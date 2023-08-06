Samsung Galaxy Note 30 Ultra 5g Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Home Phone Finder Samsung Mobile Samsung Galaxy Note 30 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 30 Ultra 5G Samsung Galaxy Note 30 Ultra 5G is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 104,999 in India with 200 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

Key Specs Price ₹104,999 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.71 inches (17.04 cm) Processor Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Rear Camera 200 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Front Camera 10 MP Battery 4500 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 12 GB

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Samsung Galaxy Note 30 Ultra 5g Full Specifications Key Specs Rear Camera 200 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP

Front Camera 10 MP

Display 6.71 inches (17.04 cm)

Battery 4500 mAh Battery User Replaceable No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 67W

USB Type-C Yes

Capacity 4500 mAh

Type Li-Polymer Camera Camera Setup Single

Image Resolution 16650 x 12000 Pixels

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Front Camera Physical Aperture F2.2

Main Camera Physical Aperture F1.8

Resolution 10 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Resolution 1440 x 3214 pixels

Screen Protection Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED

Pixel Density 525 ppi

Refresh Rate 120 Hz

Screen To Body Ratio Claimed By The Brand 92.5 %

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Screen Size 6.71 inches (17.04 cm) General Launch Date September 21, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v12

Network 5G: Not Supported in India,

4G: Available Supported in India,

3G: Available, 2G: Available

Model Galaxy Note 30 Ultra 5G

Brand Samsung

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity Wifi Features Mobile Hotspot

NFC Yes

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

WiFi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM Performance RAM 12 GB

Processor Fabrication 4 nm

Architecture 64 bit

Processor Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Graphics Adreno 730 Smart TV Features Camera 200MP + 12MP + 12 MP Special Features Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Internal Memory 256 GB

