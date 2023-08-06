 Samsung Galaxy Note 30 Ultra 5g Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Phone Finder Samsung Mobile Samsung Galaxy Note 30 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 30 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 30 Ultra 5G is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 104,999 in India with 200 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos
SamsungGalaxyNote30Ultra5G_Display_6.71inches(17.04cm)
SamsungGalaxyNote30Ultra5G_FrontCamera_10MP
SamsungGalaxyNote30Ultra5G_Ram_12GB
SamsungGalaxyNote30Ultra5G_Display_6.71inches(17.04cm)
SamsungGalaxyNote30Ultra5G_FrontCamera_10MP"
SamsungGalaxyNote30Ultra5G_Ram_12GB"
Key Specs
₹104,999 (speculated)
256 GB
6.71 inches (17.04 cm)
Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
200 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
10 MP
4500 mAh
Android v12
12 GB
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹104,999 (speculated)
256 GB
6.71 inches (17.04 cm)
200 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
4500 mAh
Add to compare
See full specifications
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Samsung Phones Prices in India

Samsung mobiles price in India starts from Rs.999. HT Tech has 353 Samsung mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Samsung mobiles price in India starts from Rs.999. HT Tech has 353 Samsung mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Samsung Galaxy Note 30 Ultra 5g Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 200 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
  • 10 MP
  • 6.71 inches (17.04 cm)
  • 4500 mAh
Battery
  • No
  • Yes, Fast, 67W
  • Yes
  • 4500 mAh
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • Single
  • 16650 x 12000 Pixels
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Yes
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • F2.2
  • F1.8
  • 10 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 1440 x 3214 pixels
  • Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus
  • Dynamic AMOLED
  • 525 ppi
  • 120 Hz
  • 92.5 %
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 6.71 inches (17.04 cm)
General
  • September 21, 2023 (Unofficial)
  • Android v12
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Galaxy Note 30 Ultra 5G
  • Samsung
  • Yes
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
Network & Connectivity
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.2
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • 12 GB
  • 4 nm
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Adreno 730
Smart TV Features
  • 200MP + 12MP + 12 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Optical
  • On-screen
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • 256 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Videos

View all
Best 5 feature-rich phones under 12000
5 best feature-rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, more
22 Apr 2023
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy under Rs. 20000: Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco M4 Pro, Motorola G62, more
28 Jan 2023

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Samsung Galaxy Note 30 Ultra 5g