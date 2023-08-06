 Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Phone Finder Samsung Phones Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 56,900 in India with 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, M1 Mongoose + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 3600 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos FAQs
SamsungGalaxyS7Edge_Display_5.5inches(13.97cm)
SamsungGalaxyS7Edge_FrontCamera_5MP
SamsungGalaxyS7Edge_Ram_4GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P27664/heroimage/89993-v1-samsung-galaxy-s7-edge-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyS7Edge_3
SamsungGalaxyS7Edge_Display_5.5inches(13.97cm)
SamsungGalaxyS7Edge_FrontCamera_5MP"
SamsungGalaxyS7Edge_Ram_4GB"
SamsungGalaxyS7Edge_3"
Key Specs
₹56,900
32 GB
5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, M1 Mongoose + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
12 MP
5 MP
3600 mAh
Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
4 GB
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹56,900
32 GB
5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
12 MP
3600 mAh
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Samsung Phones Prices in India

Samsung mobiles price in India starts from Rs.999. HT Tech has 353 Samsung mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Samsung mobiles price in India starts from Rs.999. HT Tech has 353 Samsung mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 12 MP
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • 5 MP
  • 3600 mAh
Battery
  • Yes, Fast
  • No
  • No
  • Li-ion
  • 3600 mAh
  • Up to 27 Hours(3G)
  • Up to 27 Hours(3G)
  • Yes
Camera
  • Dual Video Recording
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Yes
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • No
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Smile detection Touch to focus
  • F1.7
  • F1.7
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • 5 MP f/1.7, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(22 mm focal length, 4.1" sensor size, 1.34µm pixel size)
  • CMOS
  • Single
Design
  • 7.7 mm
  • Case: MetalBack: Metal
  • Black, Gold, Silver
  • Dust proof
  • 72.6 mm
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1 meter), IP68
  • 157 grams
  • 150.9 mm
Display
  • 534 ppi
  • Super AMOLED
  • 16:9
  • 1440 x 2560 pixels
  • 75.94 %
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v4, Scratch-resistant glass
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • Galaxy S7 Edge
  • Samsung
  • March 18, 2016 (Official)
  • Yes
  • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
Multimedia
  • No
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Head: 0.296 W/kg
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 450 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 9) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • Yes, v4.2
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 450 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 9) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
Performance
  • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, M1 Mongoose + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • LPDDR4
  • Mali-T880 MP12
  • 64 bit
  • Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890
  • 4 GB
  • 14 nm
Special Features
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Front
Storage
  • Up to 24.4 GB
  • Yes, Up to 200 GB
  • 32 GB
  • Yes
  • UFS 2.0
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Videos

View all
Best 5 feature-rich phones under 12000
5 best feature-rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, more
22 Apr 2023
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy under Rs. 20000: Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco M4 Pro, Motorola G62, more
28 Jan 2023

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge FAQs

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge in India?

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge price in India at 27,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3600 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge?

How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge?

What is the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Battery Capacity?

Is Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Waterproof?

View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge