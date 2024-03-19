 Skytel Edumedia Tab 801 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। skytel Tablet
Home Tablets in India Skytel Tablet Skytel Edumedia Tab 801

Skytel Edumedia Tab 801

Skytel Edumedia Tab 801 is a Android v4.0.4 (Ice Cream Sandwich) tablet, available price is Rs 18,000 in India with Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A9 Processor and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Skytel Edumedia Tab 801 from HT Tech. Buy Skytel Edumedia Tab 801 now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Overview Prices Specs Videos News
SkytelEdumediaTab801_Capacity_4000mAh
SkytelEdumediaTab801_Ram_1GB
Key Specs
₹18,000
8 inches (20.32 cm)
Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A9
Android v4.0.4 (Ice Cream Sandwich)
1 GB
430 grams
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Skytel Edumedia Tab 801 Price in India

The starting price for the Skytel Edumedia Tab 801 in India is Rs. 18,000.  This is the Skytel Edumedia Tab 801 base model with 1 GB RAM and 4 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: White.

Skytel Edumedia Tab 801

(1 GB RAM,4 GB Storage) - White
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Skytel 801 Tablet

Skytel 801 Tablet (8 inch, 4GB, Wi-Fi+ Voice Calling), White
₹18,000
Buy Now

Skytel Edumedia Tab 801 Competitors

Nokia T21 LTE
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Charcoal Grey
₹13,999
Check Details
Skytel Edumedia Tab 801 Nokia T21 Lte
OPPO Pad Air 2
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Grey
₹15,490
Check Details
Skytel Edumedia Tab 801 Oppo Pad Air 2
Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12 7
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Pigeon Gray
₹18,499
Check Details
Skytel Edumedia Tab 801 Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12 7
Realme Pad Mini
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Blue
₹17,999
Check Details
Skytel Edumedia Tab 801 Realme Pad Mini

Skytel Edumedia Tab 801 Full Specifications

  • TalkTime

    Up to 6 Hours(3G) / Up to 10 Hours(2G)

  • Capacity

    4000 mAh

  • Standby time

    Up to 110 Hours(2G)

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Touch to focus

  • Resolution

    0.3 MP, Primary Camera

  • Image Resolution

    1600 x 1200 Pixels

  • Width

    151 mm

  • Thickness

    9.6 mm

  • Colours

    White

  • Height

    200 mm

  • Weight

    430 grams

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    65.67 %

  • Pixel Density

    160 ppi

  • Screen Size

    8 inches (20.32 cm)

  • Screen Resolution

    768 x 1024 pixels

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Model

    Edumedia Tab 801

  • Operating System

    Android v4.0.4 (Ice Cream Sandwich)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Brand

    Skytel

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • GPS

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0

  • SIM 2

    3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz

  • Processor

    Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A9

  • Graphics

    PowerVR SGX 531

  • RAM

    1 GB

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB

  • Internal Memory

    4 GB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Skytel Edumedia Tab 801 News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

Tablets By Brand

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Skytel Edumedia Tab 801