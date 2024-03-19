 Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet
Home Tablets in India Samsung Tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64GB

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64GB

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64GB is a Android v13 tablet, available price is Rs 15,949 in India with Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660) Processor and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64GB now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
SamsungGalaxyTabA9Plus64GB_Capacity_7040mAh
SamsungGalaxyTabA9Plus64GB_RAM_4GB
SamsungGalaxyTabA9Plus64GB_ScreenSize_11.0inches(27.94cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39413/heroimage/159520-v3-samsung-galaxy-tab-a9-plus-64gb-tablet-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyTabA9Plus64GB_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39413/heroimage/159520-v3-samsung-galaxy-tab-a9-plus-64gb-tablet-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyTabA9Plus64GB_4
Key Specs
₹15,949
11.0 inches (27.94 cm)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660)
Android v13
4 GB
480 grams
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
₹15,379 47% OFF
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64GB Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64GB in India is Rs. 15,949.  At Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64GB can be purchased for Rs. 15,379.  This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64GB base model with 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Silver, Dark Blue and Gray. ...Read More

47% off

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5 inches Display with Calling, RAM 4 GB, ROM 64 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+LTE Tablets, Gray,

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5 inches Display with Calling, RAM 4 GB, ROM 64 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+LTE Tablets, Gray, (SM-X205NZAEINU)
₹28,799 ₹15,379
Buy Now
Out of Stock
26% off

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 22.10 cm

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 22.10 cm (8.7 inch) Display, RAM 4 GB, ROM 64 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+4G, Tablet, Gray
₹19,999 ₹14,890
Buy Now
35% off

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 LTE 3 GB RAM 32 GB ROM 10.4 inches with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth+4G Tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 LTE 3 GB RAM 32 GB ROM 10.4 inches with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth+4G Tablet (Gold)
₹25,999 ₹16,990
Buy Now
35% off

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 LTE 3 GB RAM 32 GB ROM 26.42 cm (10.4 inch) with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 LTE 3 GB RAM 32 GB ROM 26.42 cm (10.4 inch) with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet (Silver)
₹25,999 ₹16,999
Buy Now

Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64gb Full Specifications

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Capacity

    7040 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 15W

  • Height

    257.1 mm

  • Thickness

    6.9 mm

  • Colours

    Silver, Dark Blue, Gray

  • Weight

    480 grams

  • Width

    168.7 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: Metal

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    81.17 %

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 1920 pixels

  • Screen Size

    11.0 inches (27.94 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    206 ppi

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Launch Date

    October 23, 2023 (Official)

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Operating System

    Android v13

  • Custom UI

    Samsung One UI

  • Quick Charging

    Yes

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Model

    Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64GB

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Primary Camera

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Flash

    No

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.1

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • NFC

    No

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

  • Graphics

    Adreno 619

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 44.8 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

More from Samsung

25% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5G 128GB
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹20,999 ₹27,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64gb Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5g 128gb
15% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹12,790 ₹14,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64gb Samsung Galaxy Tab A9
13% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 LTE
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹12,999 ₹14,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64gb Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Lte
25% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹20,999 ₹27,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64gb Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus
Samsung Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64GB Competitors

54% OFF
OPPO Pad Air 128GB
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Grey
₹15,999 ₹34,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64gb Oppo Pad Air 128gb
50% OFF
Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Storm Grey
₹15,999 ₹32,000
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64gb Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen
Lenovo Tab M10 3rd Gen
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Storm Grey
₹15,499
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64gb Lenovo Tab M10 3rd Gen
Honor Pad X9
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Gray
₹15,999
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64gb Honor Pad X9

Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64GB News

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ have finally been launched!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ launched: Check price, specs, more

05 Oct 2023
The series comprises three models: Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra,

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 launched at the Samsung Unpacked 2023! Check specs, price, and more

26 Jul 2023
The S9 Ultra will Likely to feature a pair of floating cameras on the back, deviating from the previous placement within the black bar seen on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. ( Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra specs and design leaked ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

22 Jul 2023

Tablets By Brand

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64gb