 Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) Lte Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet
Home Tablets in India Lenovo Tablet Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen LTE

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen LTE

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen LTE is a Android v12 tablet, available price is Rs 20,490 in India with Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265) Processor and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen LTE from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen LTE now with free delivery.
9
Score
Last updated: 30 September 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
LenovoTabM10Plus(3rdGen)LTE_Capacity_7700mAh
LenovoTabM10Plus(3rdGen)LTE_Ram_6GB
LenovoTabM10Plus(3rdGen)LTE_ScreenSize_10.61inches(26.95cm)
Key Specs
₹20,490
10.61 inches (26.95 cm)
Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)
Android v12
6 GB
465 grams
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
₹19,998 47% OFF
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen LTE Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen LTE in India is Rs. 20,490.  At Amazon, the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen LTE can be purchased for Rs. 19,998.  This is the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen LTE base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Storm Grey and Frost Blue. ...Read More

47% off

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus (3rd Gen)

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus (3rd Gen) (10.61 inch (26.94 cm), 4 GB, 128 GB, Wi-Fi & LTE), Qualcomm Snapdragon Processor, 7700 mAH Battery and Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos with Precision Pen 2
₹38,000 ₹19,998
Buy Now
Out of Stock
43% off

Lenovo Tab M10 Fhd Plus (2Nd Gen)

Lenovo Tab M10 Fhd Plus (2Nd Gen) (10.3 Inch, 4Gb, 128 Gb, Wi-Fi + LTE, Volte Calling, Platinum Grey) Kids Mode with Parental Control, Posture Alert,Dolby Atmos Speakers, Tuv Certified Eye Protection
₹35,000 ₹19,999
Buy Now
44% off

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus(3rd Gen)| 10.61 Inch, 2K Display| 6 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|Wi-Fi + LTE|Snapdragon Processor| 7700 mAH Battery|Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos| TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certified
₹34,000 ₹18,999
Buy Now

Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen Lte Full Specifications

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Capacity

    7700 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Primary Camera

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Flash

    No

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Height

    251.2 mm

  • Colours

    Storm Grey, Frost Blue

  • Thickness

    7.4 mm

  • Width

    158.8 mm

  • Weight

    465 grams

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    80.32 %

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 2000 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    220 ppi

  • Screen Size

    10.61 inches (26.95 cm)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Model

    Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) LTE

  • Operating System

    Android v12

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Launch Date

    September 30, 2022 (Official)

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) 5GHz

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Graphics

    Adreno 610

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • RAM

    6 GB

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

More from Lenovo

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Storm Grey
₹22,998
Buy Now
Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen Lte Lenovo Tab P12 128gb
50% OFF
Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Storm Grey
₹15,999 ₹32,000
Buy Now
Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen Lte Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen
Lenovo Tab M10 5G
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Abyss Blue
₹19,998
Buy Now
Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen Lte Lenovo Tab M10 5g
45% OFF
Lenovo Tab M9 64GB
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Frost Blue
₹10,500 ₹19,000
Buy Now
Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen Lte Lenovo Tab M9 64gb
Lenovo Tablets

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen LTE Competitors

Nokia T21 LTE
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Charcoal Grey
₹13,999
Check Details
Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen Lte Nokia T21 Lte
TCL NxtPaper 11
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Digital Lavender
₹21,090
Check Details
Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen Lte Tcl Nxtpaper 11
OPPO Pad Air 2
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Grey
₹15,490
Check Details
Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen Lte Oppo Pad Air 2
15% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹12,790 ₹14,999
Buy Now
Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen Lte Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen LTE News

Lenovo announced the launch of its latest Tablet.

Lenovo Tab P12: Price, features and availability

03 Sep 2023

Tablets By Brand

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen Lte