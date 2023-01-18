 Sony Xperia M5 Dual Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Sony Xperia M5 Dual

    Sony Xperia M5 Dual is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 37,990 in India with 21.5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, ARM Cortex A57 Processor, 2600 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Sony Xperia M5 Dual from HT Tech. Buy Sony Xperia M5 Dual now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹37,990
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Octa core, 2 GHz, ARM Cortex A57
    21.5 MP
    13 MP
    2600 mAh
    Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Sony Xperia M5 Dual Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2600 mAh
    • 21.5 MP
    • 13 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 607 Hours(4G) / Up to 656 Hours(3G) / Up to 671 Hours(2G)
    • 2600 mAh
    • Up to 607 Hours(4G) / Up to 656 Hours(3G) / Up to 671 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 12 Hours(3G) / Up to 12 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • No
    • Up to 12 Hours(3G) / Up to 12 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 13 MP, Primary Camera
    • 5352 x 4016 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Smile detection Touch to focus
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exmor RS
    • F2.2
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • No
    • Yes
    Design
    • 7.6 mm
    • 72 mm
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP65, IP68
    • Black, Gold, White
    • 142.6 grams
    • Dust proof
    • 145 mm
    Display
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 65.86 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • Yes
    • 441 ppi
    General
    • September 9, 2015 (Official)
    • Xperia M5 Dual
    • Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    • No
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Sony
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes, RDS
    • Yes, RDS
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, v4.1
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    Performance
    • Octa core, 2 GHz, ARM Cortex A57
    • 3 GB
    • MediaTek MT6795
    • 64 bit
    • PowerVR G6200
    Smart TV Features
    • 21.5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 200 GB
    • 16 GB
    Sony Xperia M5 Dual