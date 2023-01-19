 Sony Xperia X Dual Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Sony Xperia X Dual

    Sony Xperia X Dual

    Sony Xperia X Dual is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 46,990 in India with 23 MP Rear Camera, Hexa Core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A72 + 1.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 2620 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Sony Xperia X Dual from HT Tech. Buy Sony Xperia X Dual now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹46,990
    64 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Hexa Core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A72 + 1.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    23 MP
    13 MP
    2620 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Key Specs
    ₹46,990
    64 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    23 MP
    2620 mAh
    ₹ 37,970 M.R.P. ₹49,999
    Sony Xperia X Dual Price in India

    Sony Xperia X Dual price in India starts at Rs.46,990. The lowest price of Sony Xperia X Dual is Rs.37,970 on amazon.in.

    Sony Xperia X Dual Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 23 MP
    • 13 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 2620 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes, Quick, v2.0
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 48 Hours(2G)
    • 2620 mAh
    • Up to 48 Hours(2G)
    • No
    Camera
    • Yes, Hybrid autofocus
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exmor RS
    • 13 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • 5 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • No
    • No
    • 5536 x 4152 Pixels
    • F2.0
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.0
    Design
    • Black, White, Lime Gold, Rose Gold
    • 7.9 mm
    • 69.4 mm
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 153 grams
    • 142.7 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 69.43 %
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes
    • 441 ppi
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Sony
    • Xperia X Dual
    • Yes
    • June 6, 2016 (Official)
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes, RDS
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, RDS
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v4.2
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Adreno 510
    • 3 GB
    • Hexa Core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A72 + 1.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 MSM8956
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 23 MP
    Special Features
    • Front
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 200 GB
    • No
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Sony Xperia X Dual FAQs

    What is the price of the Sony Xperia X Dual in India?

    Sony Xperia X Dual price in India at 24,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (23 MP), Front Camera (13 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 MSM8956; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 2620 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Sony Xperia X Dual?

    How many colors are available in Sony Xperia X Dual?

    How long does the Sony Xperia X Dual last?

    What is the Sony Xperia X Dual Battery Capacity?

    Is Sony Xperia X Dual Waterproof?

    Sony Xperia X Dual