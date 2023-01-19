 Sony Xperia Xz1 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Sony Xperia XZ1

    Sony Xperia XZ1 is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 44,959 in India with 19 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.45 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280) Processor, 2700 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Sony Xperia XZ1 from HT Tech. Buy Sony Xperia XZ1 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹44,959
    64 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    Octa core (2.45 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280)
    19 MP
    13 MP
    2700 mAh
    Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    Key Specs
    ₹44,959
    64 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    19 MP
    2700 mAh
    Sony Xperia Xz1 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2700 mAh
    • 19 MP
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • 2700 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Yes, Quick, v3.0
    • Yes
    • No
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 13 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • Exmor RS
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • F2.0
    • F2.0
    • 8 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 5000 x 3500 Pixels
    • No
    • Yes, Hybrid autofocus
    Design
    • 73 mm
    • Black, Moonlit Blue, Venus Pink, Warm Silver
    • 148 mm
    • 7.4 mm
    • 155 grams
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP65, IP68
    Display
    • 68.84 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 424 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    General
    • September 25, 2017 (Official)
    • Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    • Yes
    • Xperia XZ1
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Sony
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • No
    • No
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Adreno 540
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998
    • 4 GB
    • Octa core (2.45 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280)
    Smart TV Features
    • 19 MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 64 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Sony Xperia Xz1 FAQs

    What is the price of the Sony Xperia Xz1 in India?

    Sony Xperia Xz1 price in India at 44,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (19 MP), Front Camera (13 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 2700 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Sony Xperia Xz1?

    How many colors are available in Sony Xperia Xz1?

    What is the Sony Xperia Xz1 Battery Capacity?

    Is Sony Xperia Xz1 Waterproof?

    Sony Xperia Xz1