 Sony Xperia Z3 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Sony Phones Sony Xperia Z3

    Sony Xperia Z3

    Sony Xperia Z3 is a Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 48,990 in India with 20.7 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 2.5 GHz, Krait 400 Processor, 3100 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Sony Xperia Z3 from HT Tech. Buy Sony Xperia Z3 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21625/heroimage/sony-xperia-z3-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21625/images/Design/sony-xperia-z3-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21625/images/Design/sony-xperia-z3-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21625/images/Design/sony-xperia-z3-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21625/images/Design/sony-xperia-z3-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹48,990
    16 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    Quad core, 2.5 GHz, Krait 400
    20.7 MP
    2.2 MP
    3100 mAh
    Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹48,990
    16 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    20.7 MP
    3100 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Sony Xperia Z3 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2.2 MP
    • 3100 mAh
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • 20.7 MP
    Battery
    • 3100 mAh
    • Yes, Quick, v2.0
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 740 Hours(3G) / Up to 890 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 16 Hours(3G) / Up to 14 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 740 Hours(3G) / Up to 890 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 16 Hours(3G) / Up to 14 Hours(2G)
    • No
    Camera
    • 2.2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • Exmor-R CMOS
    • F2.0
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • 5248 x 3936 Pixels
    • 8 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection
    Design
    • 7.3 mm
    • 152 grams
    • Dust proof
    • 146 mm
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1 meter), IP65, IP68
    • Black, Green, White, Copper
    • 72 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes
    • 424 ppi
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 70.75 %
    General
    • Xperia Z3
    • No
    • Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat)
    • Sony
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • September 25, 2014 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Single SIM, GSM
    • SIM1: Nano
    • USB Host, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • USB Host, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    Performance
    • 3 GB
    • Quad core, 2.5 GHz, Krait 400
    • Adreno 330
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 MSM8974AC
    Smart TV Features
    • 20.7 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Sony Xperia Z3 FAQs

    What is the price of the Sony Xperia Z3 in India?

    Sony Xperia Z3 price in India at 21,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (20.7 MP), Front Camera (2.2 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 MSM8974AC; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3100 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Sony Xperia Z3?

    How many colors are available in Sony Xperia Z3?

    How long does the Sony Xperia Z3 last?

    What is the Sony Xperia Z3 Battery Capacity?

    Is Sony Xperia Z3 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Sony Xperia Z3