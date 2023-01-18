Sony Xperia Z3 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

What is the price of the Sony Xperia Z3 in India?
Sony Xperia Z3 price in India at 21,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (20.7 MP), Front Camera (2.2 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 MSM8974AC; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3100 mAh.
