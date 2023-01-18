Sony Xperia Z3 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Sony Xperia Z3 Sony Xperia Z3 is a Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 48,990 in India with 20.7 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 2.5 GHz, Krait 400 Processor, 3100 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Sony Xperia Z3 from HT Tech. Buy Sony Xperia Z3 now with free delivery.