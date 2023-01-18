 Swipe Marathon 8gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Swipe Phones Swipe Marathon 8GB

    Swipe Marathon 8GB

    Swipe Marathon 8GB is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 8,199 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Swipe Marathon 8GB from HT Tech. Buy Swipe Marathon 8GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26547/heroimage/swipe-marathon-8gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26547/images/Design/swipe-marathon-8gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26547/images/Design/swipe-marathon-8gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹8,199
    8 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Dual core, 1 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    0.3 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹8,199
    8 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    5 MP
    4000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Swipe Marathon 8gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 0.3 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 4000 mAh
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 4000 mAh
    Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • White
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 218 ppi
    General
    • September 25, 2015 (Official)
    • Marathon 8GB
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Swipe
    • No
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6572
    • Mali-400 MP
    • Dual core, 1 GHz, Cortex A7
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Swipe Marathon 8gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Swipe Marathon 8Gb in India?

    Swipe Marathon 8Gb price in India at 5,199 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6572; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Swipe Marathon 8Gb?

    How many colors are available in Swipe Marathon 8Gb?

    What is the Swipe Marathon 8Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Swipe Marathon 8Gb Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Swipe Marathon 8gb