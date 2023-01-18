 Swipe Sonic Eg 5 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Swipe Phones Swipe Sonic EG 5

    Swipe Sonic EG 5

    Swipe Sonic EG 5 is a Android v4.3 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.2 GHz Processor, 1800 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Swipe Sonic EG 5 from HT Tech. Buy Swipe Sonic EG 5 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25641/heroimage/swipe-sonic-eg-5-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25641/images/Design/swipe-sonic-eg-5-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹6,999
    4 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Dual core, 1.2 GHz
    5 MP
    0.3 MP
    1800 mAh
    Android v4.3 (Jelly Bean)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹6,999
    4 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    5 MP
    1800 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Swipe Sonic Eg 5 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1800 mAh
    • 0.3 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 1800 mAh
    Camera
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Digital Zoom
    • Single
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    Design
    • 125 mm
    • White
    • 12 mm
    • 80 mm
    Display
    • 196 ppi
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 68.76 %
    • TFT
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    General
    • Sonic EG 5
    • May 25, 2015 (Official)
    • No
    • Android v4.3 (Jelly Bean)
    • Swipe
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • Adreno 203
    • MediaTek
    • Dual core, 1.2 GHz
    • 512 MB
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 4 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Swipe Sonic Eg 5 FAQs

    What is the price of the Swipe Sonic Eg 5 in India?

    Swipe Sonic Eg 5 price in India at 3,320 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek; RAM: 512 MB; Battery: 1800 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Swipe Sonic Eg 5?

    How many colors are available in Swipe Sonic Eg 5?

    What is the Swipe Sonic Eg 5 Battery Capacity?

    Is Swipe Sonic Eg 5 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Swipe Sonic Eg 5