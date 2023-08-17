4-day Air India sale offers huge discounts on flight bookings made online or on app

Planning to book your flight tickets for a holiday in the next two months? With Navratri and Dussehra falling in this duration, many are planning their annual trips to a holiday destination or just to visit their family home and relatives. And if booking your flights is giving you a nightmare due to the high prices, then you need to know about the 4-day Air India sale that can save you some big bucks. The global carrier has launched a special sale across its domestic and international routes, where it will allow travelers to book their flight tickets online or through the app at an additional benefit of zero convenience fee. Let us take a look.

Air India announces 4-day sale

The Tata-group-owned airline is hosting a four-day sale that has already started today. The sale will go on till Sunday, August 20, 23:59. The discounts on booking flights will be for the duration between September 1 and October 31 on select domestic and international routes. Air India has also announced that zero convenience fees will be levied on tickets booked either through its online portal or via its mobile app during the sale period.

Explaining the starting rates of domestic flights during this period, a statement by Air India said, “On domestic routes, the one-way, all-inclusive fares start from Rs. 1470 for Economy, and Rs. 10,130 for Business Class. Similar attractive fares are available for select international routes”. Additionally, Flying Returns, the airlines' membership program's members can earn double the loyalty bonus points on all tickets booked during the sale.

Regarding the applicable dates, Air India revealed, “Bookings under the sale are open from today (August 17) and will end at 2359Hrs on 20 August 2023, for travel between 01 September 2023 and 31 October 2023 on select domestic and international routes. Blackout dates apply through the travel period”.

But that's not all. If you do not want to book tickets online or through the app, you can also book tickets through Online Travel Agents (OTAs) and authorized travel agents. This will, however, negate the special benefits associated with direct channel bookings.

Further, the seats on sale are limited in number and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.