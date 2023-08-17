Home Tech News 4-day Air India sale offers huge discounts on flight bookings made online or on app

4-day Air India sale offers huge discounts on flight bookings made online or on app

Looking for big discounts on flight tickets? Air India is offering a 4-day sale with big discounts. You can book your tickets online and on its mobile app with zero convenience fee. Know the details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 17 2023, 20:12 IST
Air India sale
Zero convenience fee on bookings made on Air India website and mobile app. Additionally, Flying Returns members can earn double the loyalty bonus points during this period. (Bloomberg)
Air India sale
Zero convenience fee on bookings made on Air India website and mobile app. Additionally, Flying Returns members can earn double the loyalty bonus points during this period. (Bloomberg)

Planning to book your flight tickets for a holiday in the next two months? With Navratri and Dussehra falling in this duration, many are planning their annual trips to a holiday destination or just to visit their family home and relatives. And if booking your flights is giving you a nightmare due to the high prices, then you need to know about the 4-day Air India sale that can save you some big bucks. The global carrier has launched a special sale across its domestic and international routes, where it will allow travelers to book their flight tickets online or through the app at an additional benefit of zero convenience fee. Let us take a look.

Air India announces 4-day sale

The Tata-group-owned airline is hosting a four-day sale that has already started today. The sale will go on till Sunday, August 20, 23:59. The discounts on booking flights will be for the duration between September 1 and October 31 on select domestic and international routes. Air India has also announced that zero convenience fees will be levied on tickets booked either through its online portal or via its mobile app during the sale period.

Explaining the starting rates of domestic flights during this period, a statement by Air India said, “On domestic routes, the one-way, all-inclusive fares start from Rs. 1470 for Economy, and Rs. 10,130 for Business Class. Similar attractive fares are available for select international routes”. Additionally, Flying Returns, the airlines' membership program's members can earn double the loyalty bonus points on all tickets booked during the sale.

Regarding the applicable dates, Air India revealed, “Bookings under the sale are open from today (August 17) and will end at 2359Hrs on 20 August 2023, for travel between 01 September 2023 and 31 October 2023 on select domestic and international routes. Blackout dates apply through the travel period”.

But that's not all. If you do not want to book tickets online or through the app, you can also book tickets through Online Travel Agents (OTAs) and authorized travel agents. This will, however, negate the special benefits associated with direct channel bookings.

Further, the seats on sale are limited in number and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Aug, 20:11 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience
iOS 17
With iOS 17, Apple Maps looks to catch up with Google Maps, set to roll out big feature
iPhone
5 best iPhone tips and tricks that will save you time and effort
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 tricks: Know how to make the most out of the cool cover display
Apple Back to School
6 tips for cutting costs on back-to-school shopping

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Netflix
Netflix games on your TV, PC or Mac? Get set to be blown away by the big screen experience
Call of Duty
Zombies Return! Get ready for the "undead" action in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
Most awaited Valorant Champions 2023 is here! Catch all the details
Valorant Champions 2023: Check schedule, teams, format, more
Wordle
Digital puzzle games might be good for memory in older adults: Study
PlayStation 5
PS5 Slim video surfaces hinting at new design; Know what’s coming

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets