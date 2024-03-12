5 Things about AI you may have missed today: 58% Indians believe in AI's relevance, Jamie Dimon on 'Unbelievable' AI

AI roundup: The use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is growing and in some places, it has found greater acceptability than in others. Now, a study highlights the fact that India finds the technology to be quite relevant and influential. In other news, a 16-year-old Indian-American boy Adrit Rao has developed several apps and is now collaborating with Stanford University to use AI to revamp the healthcare sector. Know about more such AI news from today.

Bosch study showcases India's optimism about AI

The use of AI is significantly increasing all over the world. However, India is one such country which is said to show the most optimism for such technology. In a recent study, it was reported that 58 percent of Indians believe AI would be the most relevant technology in the future. While 73 percent show interest in generative AI, according to a Fortune India report.

2. 16-year-old to work with a research group in Stanford University to transform healthcare through AI

Adrit Rao a 16-year-old boy from Palo Alto, California is a coding master who is now starting his journey with Stanford University to transform healthcare with the help of AI. Rao said, “My journey into coding started when I was 8 years old. I was introduced to simple block programming, which is putting blocks together to program. That was my first introduction to computer science. I found it very engaging and interesting.” Rao also highlighted that with the help of YouTube videos and courses, he learned app development during the pandemic, according to an Indian Express report.

Also read: Broadcom Expects AI Demand to Help Offset Weakness Elsewhere

3. Movate collaborates with Loyola College to set up AI & IoT-based Robotics Lab in India

Movate a digital technology and customer experience (CX) company partnered with one of India's top colleges, Loyola to set up an AI and IoT-based Robotics Lab in Chennai. This partnership aims to empower students with the latest tools and skills to learn about robotics. The lab will be set up on 750 square feet of land and it will consist of high-tech robotic kits, a drone kit, 3D printers, projectors, and more, according to a press release.

4. Jamie Dimon says AI is an “Unbelievable” technology

Jamie Dimon, CEO of Chase has highlighted the potential of AI technology. He says the technology is “Unbelievable” for the banking industry as it is already being used for several tasks such as risk, fraud, marketing, and customer relations. Dimon said, “You've gotta get it, make it part of the management conversation.” In terms of trading, he added, “You couldn't do it fast enough with the human eyes and the human fingers,” according to a Bloomberg report.

Also read: Google Chrome now lets you generate AI wallpapers, customize homepage! Know how to use this feature

5. Role of AI in education system of India

Abhishek Sharma, Co-Founder Of Edansh reveals how the use of AI could transform the education system in India. He highlighted how AI could bring a personalized learning experience and provide students with tailored learning and that too at the student's pace of understanding. He revealed that such technologies could help make education more accessible and interactive and it will create interest in young minds, according to an Outlook India report.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!