 5 Things about AI you may have missed today: AI to translate sign language, OpenAI unveiled new office in Tokyo, more
AI roundup: OpenAI opens a new office in Tokyo, AI to provide voice translation of sign language, and more such AI news.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Apr 01 2024, 19:04 IST
Check out what happened in the world of AI today, April 1, 2024
AI roundup: A Pune-based startup, Glovatrix has taken advantage of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to introduce a voice translation device for sign languages. This is a great step to discard communication barriers among the deaf community. In other news, OpenAI looks for expansions and opens a new office in Tokyo. Know more about such AI news from today. 

  1. A Pune startup leverages AI to translate sign language

A startup named Glovatrix which was founded by Parikshit Sohoni and Aishwarya Karnataki has announced a device for workplace communications which will provide voice translation to sign language. The device is integrated with AI which enables the device to understand the gestures. To train the system, the device tracks details about the movement which enables it to recognize the sign. Currently, the company has raised funding of 75 lakh, according to a Moneycontrol report

2. OpenAI opens new office in Tokyo

As part of global expansion, the famous AI startup, OpenAI open its new office in Tokyo. The move also showcases the company's efforts to expand international operations. After opening offices in London and Dublin, the Tokyo office will become the first in all of Asia. Furthermore, OpenAI also plans to open offices in Japan due to the country's growing interest in AI adoption, according to a Bloomberg report

3. A new AI software to create music from video images 

Cinnafilm Inc. announces a new feature of its PixelStrings media transformation products which will create music from video content. According to the Press release, the AI-powered PixelStrings will analyze video content and extract musical themes and synthesise instrumental notes and vocal harmonies from the colours and shapes. However, note that it can only create music from video content. 

4. A senior officer of the Delhi Police's cyber crimes talks about AI-generated deepfake

With elections in India nearing, the growing concerns about AI-generated deepfakes are continuously growing. Cybersecurity experts are continuously sharing warnings about the misuse of artificial intelligence and deepfake technology. Regarding the upcoming challenges, a senior officer of the Delhi Police's cyber crimes said, “Deepfake videos and voice cloning are two tools that could be massively used during the election campaign. By the time it gets noticed, the damage is already done because it gets spread on social media,” according to a PTI report

5. PM Modi urges RBI to develop a new banking structure for future needs

At the 90th-anniversary Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the central bank to develop a new banking structure to fund future requirements. He also talked about how artificial intelligence and blockchain are revamping the banking sector. PM Modi said, “In such a situation, we need to think about the changes that will be required in the country's banking sector and its structure,” according to an ANI report

First Published Date: 01 Apr, 19:03 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets