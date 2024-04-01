Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones may soon get ChatGPT-like AI features- Details

Samsung's Bixby has become centre stage for several AI improvements. With the AI race among smartphone companies increasing, Samsung has been looking for ways to make Bixby even more powerful with generative AI features. This move might come after rumours of Apple planning to introduce Gen AI capabilities to its voice assistant, Siri. Now, Samsung has officially announced its efforts to integrate advanced ChatGPT-like abilities into Bixby for improved AI offerings. Check details of what Samsung is planning to stay relevant in the AI race.

Samsung plans to integrate Gen AI features into Bixby

Samsung launched Galaxy AI with the Galaxy S24 series to stay ahead in the smartphone market. The AI features have been gaining much recognition in the industry and other companies including Apple have been trying to introduce something similar. Now, in an interview with CNBC, Samsung is reported to have scaled up its AI efforts by introducing generative AI capabilities to Bixby. While Bixby is not a new Samsung feature, it has been in the devices since 2017. However, Samsung believes that it has more room for advancement.

Won-joon Choi, executive vice president of Samsung said, “So Bixby has been a key voice assistant voice assistant for Samsung not just for the mobile devices, but also for TVs and digital appliances that exist in Samsung's ecosystem. So it has been the core voice assistant so far.” Choi further added, “With the emergence of generative AI and LLM (large language model) technology, I believe that we have to redefine the role of the Bixby, so that Bixby could be equipped with generative AI and become smarter in the future.”

However, Choi did not share much about what generative AI features will be integrated, or will be advanced such as ChatGPT or Google's Gemini. Furthermore, no timeline was specified about when Bixby will receive AI features, but with such information, it looks like the company has been actively working out the possibilities and features to improve Bixby's features.

