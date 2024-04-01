 Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones may soon get ChatGPT-like AI features- Details | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones may soon get ChatGPT-like AI features- Details

Samsung is working to integrate generative AI features into its voice assistant Bixby. Check what Samsung's executive vice president said about the move.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Apr 01 2024, 16:16 IST
Icon
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Samsung Galaxy A35 5G prices in India revealed
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus
1/5 1. Samsung has recently introduced two new smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G, in the Indian market.
image caption
2/5 2. The Samsung Galaxy A55 offers vibrant color options including Awesome Iceblue, Awesome Lilac, and Awesome Navy, while the Samsung Galaxy A35 is available in Awesome Iceblue and Awesome Navy.  (Samsung)
image caption
3/5 3. Pricing details for the Samsung Galaxy A55 are as follows: Rs. 36999 for 8GB + 128GB, Rs. 39999 for 8GB + 256GB, and Rs. 42999 for 12GB + 256GB configurations. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A35 is priced at Rs. 27999 for 8GB + 128GB and Rs. 30999 for 8GB + 256GB configurations.  (samsung)
image caption
4/5 4. These smartphones are available for purchase through various channels, including Samsung’s online store, Samsung Stores, and other trusted partners across India. Online platforms are also expected to offer these devices soon.  (samsung)
image caption
5/5 5. Additionally, Samsung is offering exclusive deals such as complimentary accessories and significant bank discounts. Buyers of the Samsung Galaxy A35 will receive a free card slot case worth Rs. 1499 and an instant bank discount of Rs. 3000. Similarly, purchasers of the Samsung Galaxy A55 will get a complimentary Silicone Case valued at Rs. 1999 along with the same bank discount.   (samsung)
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus
icon View all Images
Bixby is expected to be powered by generative AI features. (HT Tech)

Samsung's Bixby has become centre stage for several AI improvements. With the AI race among smartphone companies increasing, Samsung has been looking for ways to make Bixby even more powerful with generative AI features. This move might come after rumours of Apple planning to introduce Gen AI capabilities to its voice assistant, Siri. Now, Samsung has officially announced its efforts to integrate advanced ChatGPT-like abilities into Bixby for improved AI offerings. Check details of what Samsung is planning to stay relevant in the AI race. 

Samsung plans to integrate Gen AI features into Bixby

Samsung launched Galaxy AI with the Galaxy S24 series to stay ahead in the smartphone market. The AI features have been gaining much recognition in the industry and other companies including Apple have been trying to introduce something similar. Now, in an interview with CNBC, Samsung is reported to have scaled up its AI efforts by introducing generative AI capabilities to Bixby. While Bixby is not a new Samsung feature, it has been in the devices since 2017. However, Samsung believes that it has more room for advancement. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price drop is live!

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Won-joon Choi, executive vice president of Samsung said, “So Bixby has been a key voice assistant voice assistant for Samsung not just for the mobile devices, but also for TVs and digital appliances that exist in Samsung's ecosystem. So it has been the core voice assistant so far.” Choi further added, “With the emergence of generative AI and LLM (large language model) technology, I believe that we have to redefine the role of the Bixby, so that Bixby could be equipped with generative AI and become smarter in the future.”

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S22 series to get Galaxy AI boost

However, Choi did not share much about what generative AI features will be integrated, or will be advanced such as ChatGPT or Google's Gemini. Furthermore, no timeline was specified about when Bixby will receive AI features, but with such information, it looks like the company has been actively working out the possibilities and features to improve Bixby's features. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Apr, 16:16 IST
Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones may soon get ChatGPT-like AI features- Details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Google flood prediction
Google researchers leverage AI technology to forecast floods in India, potentially saving lives
Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman
Microsoft onboards former Google DeepMind co-founder to head AI products including Copilot and Bing
MrBeast
MrBeast goes even BIGGER! Announces ‘Beast Games’, biggest reality competition ever, offers $5 mn as prize money

Trending Stories

Week Plan app
Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
USB charger scam
Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones
GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Nothing Phone 2a
Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
GTA 5 tips: Stop making these 5 mistakes if you want to play the game like a pro
GTA 6
GTA 6 map: New leak report reveals over 100 locations for players to explore, immersive gaming experience
GTA 5
GTA 5 modders introduce 100 new missions: All details to get new challenges
Grand theft auto
GTA 5 may be soon available on Android, Nintendo Switch and Linux; Thanks to modders
Android games
Top 5 must-try high graphics Android games: Genshin Impact, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, Rally Horizon and more

    Trending News

    Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
    Week Plan app
    Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones
    USB charger scam
    GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
    GTA 6
    Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
    Apple
    Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
    Nothing Phone 2a

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets