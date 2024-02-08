 5 things about AI you may have missed today: Big tech's AI dominance, US AI giants collab, GenAI risk, and more | Tech News
5 things about AI you may have missed today: Big tech's AI dominance, US AI giants collab, GenAI risk, and more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: Big tech's AI dominance, US AI giants collab, GenAI risk, and more

French Competition Watchdog probes big tech's AI dominance, US AI giants collaborate on federal safety standards, there is big risk from GenAI, and much more today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 08 2024, 19:29 IST
Artificial intelligence
View all Images
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, February 8. (Unsplash)

French competition watchdog probes big tech's AI dominance; US AI giants collaborate on federal safety standards; Microsoft teams up with Sarvam AI for voice-based GenAI tools; government says AI will have jobs impact, but will create opportunities too- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. French Competition Watchdog probes big tech's AI dominance

France's competition authority has initiated a public consultation on the AI sector, aiming to assess big tech firms' strategies. With a focus on companies in adjacent markets, like cloud infrastructure, it scrutinizes potential misuse of market power. The inquiry targets major players like Microsoft, Amazon, and Google. Stakeholders can submit comments until March 22, with the authority expected to deliver its opinion in the near future, according to a Bloomberg report

2. US AI giants collaborate on federal safety standards

Top US AI firms, including OpenAI, Meta Platforms, and Google, are teaming up with the Commerce Department to establish federal AI safety standards. Led by Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, the initiative involves over 200 members, aiming to collaborate with various stakeholders to ensure responsible AI deployment. President Biden's directive emphasizes balancing innovation protection with safety measures amidst AI's rapid evolution, Bloomberg reported

3. Microsoft collaborates with Sarvam AI for voice-based GenAI tools

Microsoft partners with Indian startup Sarvam AI to develop voice-based generative AI tools. The collaboration aims to leverage Microsoft's cloud services, including Azure OpenAI Service, for building genAI models targeting Indic languages. This initiative aligns with CEO Satya Nadella's goal to provide AI skilling opportunities to 2 million Indians by 2025. Sarvam AI, backed by $41 million in series A funding, originated from AI research at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, according to a report by Reuters. 

4. India government acknowledges AI's job impact

The Government of India acknowledges potential job losses due to AI, contrary to previous denial. Minister Rajiv Chandrasekar states AI may automate routine jobs but also create roles in data science. He highlights the need for reskilling, mentioning the "FutureSkills PRIME" program training youth in emerging technologies, including AI, with 2.9 lakh already trained out of 16.52 lakh applicants, The New Indian Express reported

5. Generative AI poses security threats, warns expert

Generative AI's rapid adoption introduces new security risks, warns Aim Security's Adir Gruss. While GenAI simplifies tasks and offers personalised experiences, its flexibility in handling various data formats makes it susceptible to exploitation. Gruss predicts wider GenAI usage, emphasising its potential for highly personalised user experiences but also underscoring the need for heightened security measures, according to a Forbes report

First Published Date: 08 Feb, 19:28 IST
