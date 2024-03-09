 5 things about AI you may have missed today: ECI collaborates with OpenAI, Bias in AI models, more | Tech News
Home Tech News 5 things about AI you may have missed today: ECI collaborates with OpenAI, Bias in AI models, more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: ECI collaborates with OpenAI, Bias in AI models, more

ECI collaborates with OpenAI to safeguard elections from AI interference, Teja Manakame urges caution against bias in AI models and much more today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 09 2024, 21:39 IST
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, March 9. (Unsplash)

ECI collaborates with OpenAI to safeguard elections from AI interference; Teja Manakame urges caution against bias in AI models; Majority of workers optimistic about AI improving work life balance, Study; Hit songwriter Guy Chambers voices concerns over AI's threat to songwriting- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. ECI collaborates with OpenAI to safeguard elections from AI interference

In preparation for India's upcoming general elections, the Election Commission seeks guidance from OpenAI to prevent AI interference. ECI officials met with OpenAI executives, who outlined measures to prevent misuse of AI during the crucial Lok Sabha polls. This initiative aligns with global efforts as 25 countries, including India, the US, and the UK, implement defences against AI misuse in their elections.

2. Teja Manakame urges caution against bias in AI models

Teja Manakame, VP, IT India, Dell Technologies, warns about potential biases in AI models, emphasizing the need for caution in prompt design to ensure fair treatment. Speaking on ethical AI, she stresses the importance of honesty, fairness, and equity, acknowledging that human oversight may be necessary. Manakame highlights the role of training models, data sets, and prompt design in shaping AI outcomes, emphasizing the importance of fairness and unbiased datasets, according to The Hindu report

3. Majority of workers optimistic about AI improving work life balance, Study

The HP Work Relationship Index reveals that 76 percent of workers in growing economies believe AI can enhance work relationships. However, only 27 percent currently report having a healthy work relationship. Globally, 58 percent of workers note increased expectations in the past three years. The report indicates that 54 percent of knowledge workers, 72% of business leaders, and 70 percent of IT decision-makers see AI as a tool to improve work-life balance and streamline tasks, Times of India reported

4. Hit songwriter Guy Chambers voices concerns over AI's threat to songwriting

Renowned songwriter Guy Chambers, known for hits with Robbie Williams and Kylie Minogue, expresses concern over the increasing use of artificial intelligence in music, deeming it "terrifying" for its potential to replace human songwriters. Chambers envisions a future where albums may need a label stating "all-human record." He cites AI's ability to generate music and lyrics based on specific criteria and notes the accelerating threat as AI becomes more intelligent, potentially challenging the creative role of songwriters, according to The Guardian report

5. Google's Bay view AI campus plagued by persistent Wi-Fi issues

Google's Bay View AI campus in California faces persistent Wi-Fi issues, with employees resorting to Ethernet cables, dongles, or creating hotspots due to inoperable or unreliable Wi-Fi. The unique tent-like design of the 600,000-square-foot building reportedly contributes to signal challenges. Google acknowledges the Wi-Fi problems and mentions ongoing improvements, encouraging staff to work outside or at an adjoining cafe. The Bay View campus focuses on generative AI and advertising, with a broader fix anticipated in the coming weeks, 9to5Google reported

First Published Date: 09 Mar, 21:39 IST
