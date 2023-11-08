5 things about AI you may have missed today: Samsung Gauss unveiled, Meta asks for disclosure on political AI ads, more

Today, November 8, was another exciting day for the artificial intelligence field as major tech firms made headlines for forays in AI. In the first incident, Samsung introduced a new generative AI model, Samsung Gauss, during its AI forum. The company claims that it can run locally on devices, and some reports are suggesting that it can be introduced in the Galaxy S24 series. In other news, Meta will require advertisers to disclose when political or social issue ads have been created or altered by AI. This will begin starting 2024. This and more in today's AI roundup. Let us take a closer look.

Samsung unveils generative AI model

Samsung is developing a new generative AI model called Samsung Gauss, which can run locally on devices. According to a report by Korea Times, Gauss can be integrated into the Galaxy S24 series and will be able to generate and edit images, compose emails, summarize documents, and even operate as a coding assistant. Parts of the Gauss model can run locally on the device, which will improve performance and privacy. Samsung plans to start adding generative AI to more of its products in the future.

“Samsung Gauss Language, a generative language model, enhances work efficiency by facilitating tasks such as composing emails, summarizing documents, and translating content. It can also enhance the consumer experience by enabling smarter device control when integrated into products,” said Samsung in a press release.

Meta will require political advertisers to disclose when they use AI

Meta will soon require advertisers to disclose when political or social issue ads have been created or edited by AI, as per a report by Reuters. This is being done to prevent users from being fed misinformation.

The rules will into effect in 2024 and will require advertisers to disclose when AI or other digital tools are used in Facebook or Instagram ads on social issues, elections, or politics. Advertisers will need to say when AI is used to depict real people doing or saying something they didn't actually do or when a digitally created person or event is made to look realistic, among other cases.

Amazon might be secretly training an AI model codenamed 'Olympus'

As per a report by Reuters, Amazon is investing millions in training an ambitious large language model (LLMs), hoping it could rival top models from OpenAI and Alphabet. Reuters was given this information by sources familiar with the matter, who asked to remain anonymous.

The model, codenamed “Olympus”, has reportedly 2 trillion parameters, the people said, which could make it one of the largest models being trained. OpenAI's GPT-4 model, one of the best models available, is reported to have one trillion parameters.

The team is spearheaded by Rohit Prasad, former head of Alexa, who now reports directly to CEO Andy Jassy. As head scientist of artificial general intelligence (AGI) at Amazon, Prasad brought in researchers who had been working on Alexa AI and the Amazon science team to work on training models, uniting AI efforts across the company with dedicated resources.

Microsoft will offer protection to politicians from deepfakes

Multiple nations will hold their general elections next year and as the political campaigns begin, Microsoft has announced it will be offering its services to help crack down on deepfakes. Microsoft said in a blog post, “Over the next 14 months, more than two billion people around the world will have the opportunity to vote in nationwide elections. From India to the European Union, to the United Kingdom and the United States, the world's democracies will be shaped by citizens exercising one of their most fundamental rights. But while voters exercise this right, another force is also at work to influence and possibly interfere with the outcomes of these consequential contests”.

“As detailed in a new threat intelligence assessment published today by Microsoft's Threat Analysis Center (MTAC), the next year may bring unprecedented challenges for the protection of elections…The world in 2024 may see multiple authoritarian nation-states seek to interfere in electoral processes. And they may combine traditional techniques with AI and other new technologies to threaten the integrity of electoral systems,” it added.

Women's health AI startup Cercle launches

A new health tech startup called Cercle has launched, using AI to advance women's health, particularly in fertility care, reports CNBC. The company's platform organizes unstructured medical data into a standardized format for fertility doctors and researchers, in the hopes of helping clinicians develop more personalized treatment plans and accelerate discoveries in pharmaceuticals.