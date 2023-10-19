Icon
5 things about AI you may have missed today: WHO's AI guidelines, Microsoft's AI assistant, and more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: WHO’s AI guidelines, Microsoft's AI assistant, and more

AI Roundup: WHO issues guidelines on regulating AI for health, AI-fueled information manipulation looms over EU elections, and much more today.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Oct 19 2023, 21:26 IST
AI
Know what's happening in the AI universe today, October 19.
AI
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, October 19. (Pexels)

WHO issues guidelines on regulating AI for health; AI-fueled information manipulation looms over EU elections; Google's generative AI threatens publishers' survival; Universal Music sues AI startup Anthropic over copyright infringement- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. WHO issues guidelines on regulating AI for health

The World Health Organization (WHO) has released a new publication listing key regulatory considerations on artificial intelligence (AI) for health. The publication emphasises the need for safe and effective AI systems, rapid access to appropriate systems, and dialogue among stakeholders. AI has the potential to transform the health sector, but its rapid deployment raises concerns about performance, privacy, and security. The publication aims to help countries set up and maintain robust legal and regulatory frameworks for AI in health.

2. AI-fueled information manipulation looms over EU elections

ENISA's Threat Landscape report warns of increased cyberattacks targeting EU member states, with a focus on public administrations and the health sector. Information manipulation campaigns using AI are seen as a major threat to the upcoming 2024 European elections. The report calls for vigilance and decisive action to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.

3. Google's generative AI threatens publishers' survival

Google's Search Generative Experience (SGE) uses AI to create summaries of search queries, potentially reducing the need for users to click on publisher links. Publishers who want to prevent their content from being used in SGE must also opt out of Google Search, rendering their content virtually invisible on the web. This dilemma highlights the tension between publishers' desire to control their content and Google's drive to provide users with comprehensive information, Reuters reported.

4. Universal Music sues AI startup Anthropic over copyright infringement

Universal Music, Concord, and ABKCO sue AI startup Anthropic for "systematic and widespread infringement" of their copyrighted song lyrics. The lawsuit alleges that Anthropic's AI chatbot Claude generates "almost identical copies" of copyrighted lyrics, such as Katy Perry's "Roar" and Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive." The plaintiffs argue that Anthropic must follow the law and obtain permission before using copyrighted works, NBC reported.

5. Microsoft's AI assistant copilot: Boon or bane for workers?

Microsoft's new AI assistant, Copilot, can attend meetings, draft emails, and create documents on your behalf. While the tool is designed to eliminate drudgery, some worry about its potential to replace workers and leave businesses reliant on AI. Additionally, there are concerns that Copilot may not comply with new AI regulations that require transparency about AI-generated content, according to a BBC report.

First Published Date: 19 Oct, 21:26 IST
