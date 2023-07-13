Home Tech News AI-first notebook! Google unveils NotebookLM; Chatbot experience enhanced for students

AI-first notebook! Google unveils NotebookLM; Chatbot experience enhanced for students

Google’s experimental venture introduces an "AI-first notebook" aimed assisting students to enhance their organisational skills and staying on top of their academic activities.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: Jul 13 2023, 16:13 IST
Google NotebookLM
View all Images
Students can personalise their Google NotebookLM chatbot experience. (Bloomberg)

During the Google I/O conference held in May, the tech giant unveiled its ambitious plans to embrace artificial intelligence (AI) with groundbreaking projects like PaLM 2 and Bard, along with a range of intelligent enhancements for its diverse product lineup. Amidst this shower of innovation, Google introduced Project Tailwind, an experimental venture aimed at students, presenting an "AI-first notebook" designed to assist them in staying organised. Now, after its development, Project Tailwind has evolved into NotebookLM (NLM), offering a unique personalised chatbot experience.

How NotebookLM enhances the chatbot experience

NLM essentially functions as note-taking software enhanced by a robust language model, which is seamlessly integrated with users' existing content to swiftly extract valuable insights. Unlike traditional chatbots that rely on general knowledge, NLM continuously adapts to an individual's specific data set. This means that when a user poses a question, the chatbot selectively retrieves information solely from their personalised data, ensuring the responses are directly relevant to their context. This unique process, known as "source-grounding," enables the virtual assistant to remain focused and deliver highly relevant answers.

Beta testing and future availability

The capabilities of this virtual assistant encompass a wide range of tasks commonly performed by chatbots. It can summarise recently added documents, provide comprehensive responses to queries about the text compilation, and even generate new content based on the available information. Currently, NLM is being made available to a select group of beta testers in the United States, allowing them to provide valuable feedback for further development. Although there is no official announcement regarding its public release, those eager to try out this innovative technology in advance can sign up on the waitlist.

In short, Google's NotebookLM marks a significant advancement in the field of chatbot personalization, empowering students and users alike with an AI-powered tool that streamlines organisation and knowledge retrieval. With NLM's ability to dynamically adapt to individual data sets, users can now experience a tailored chatbot interaction that delivers precise and relevant information, revolutionising the way they engage with virtual assistants.

First Published Date: 13 Jul, 16:13 IST
