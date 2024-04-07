Apple makes big update to App Store rules to allow retro game emulators

Apple has made a significant change to its App Store regulations, allowing retro game emulators globally. Now, developers can create emulator apps for classic console games, with an option for users to download titles. However, Apple emphasizes that developers must ensure compliance with copyright rules.

Implications for Developers and Users

While Android users already enjoy a plethora of emulator options, Apple's update is expected to encourage developers to bring their emulators to the App Store. This move not only expands the range of gaming experiences available to iOS users but also presents a new revenue opportunity for developers, as these emulator apps must utilize in-app purchases to offer digital items, reported techcrunch.

EU's Digital Markets Act

The update comes in the wake of regulatory requirements, such as the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA) rules, which Apple has been adjusting its App Store policies to comply with. In addition to retro game emulators, the updated rules also cover other aspects, including the allowance for streaming game stores globally and support for in-app purchases for mini-games and AI chatbots.

Furthermore, Apple's updated clause now encompasses HTML5-based mini-apps, possibly to accommodate services offered by super apps like WeChat. This broader approach aims to create a more inclusive ecosystem within the App Store.

However, the change in rules isn't without controversy. The U.S. Department of Justice's recent lawsuit against Apple highlighted concerns about the suppression of super apps, among other issues related to the company's practices.

Additionally, the update will benefit music streaming services like Spotify, allowing them to display subscription information and include links to drive users to their websites for purchases. However, Spotify has raised concerns about Apple's delay in approving their submission for updating pricing information, emphasizing the importance of compliance with regulations.

As the deadline for compliance approaches, Spotify urges Apple to adhere to legal requirements to avoid potential fines. The company's spokesperson, Jeanne Moran, underscores the necessity of following the law and providing consumers with genuine choices in the digital marketplace.

Apple's revisions to its App Store rules signal a commitment to adapt to evolving regulatory landscapes while balancing the interests of developers and users alike.

