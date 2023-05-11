Home Tech News BIG changes coming to Google Search! Google brings generative AI capabilities to Search

BIG changes coming to Google Search! Google brings generative AI capabilities to Search

Google is bringing big upgrades to Search that will change the way we use the search engine. Here’s what’s coming.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: May 11 2023, 00:51 IST
Google Search
Google will introduce AI capabilities to Search. (Google)
Google Search
Google will introduce AI capabilities to Search. (Google)

After years of incremental changes, Google is finally bringing revolutionary upgrades to Google Search which incorporate the latest AI technologies. Google, at its Google I/O 2023 event, made several announcements in the field of AI, with the highlight being its next-generation PaLM-2 and upgrades to Google Bard. Moreover, Google is also gearing up to give its search engine a huge makeover, with several AI upgrades tipped to arrive soon.

Upgrades to Search

Google announced that it is bringing generative AI capabilities to Search which could change the way the search engine is used. The new Search will allow users to understand topics faster and uncover more insights. Users will be able to ask long questions with several choices instead of having to break it up in smaller parts. The new Search will also bring the ability to get suggested steps and even ask follow up questions.

Generative AI in Search will make shopping and making purchases easier with Google's Shopping Graph integration.which has more than 35 billion product listings. The tech giant has applied additional guardrails to Search

This new Google Search will initially be available for experiment in Search Labs, called Search Generative Experience (SGE) and it will be available for access on Chrome Desktop and through Android and iOS apps in the US. Google will incorporate the feedback received from users to bring improvements to Search. Users can sign up to Search Labs starting today, May 11 and Google will enable SGE access in a few weeks.

First Published Date: 11 May, 00:51 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets